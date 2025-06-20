Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

Unions representing workers at Thames Water are calling for the company to be brought into public ownership. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Unions representing workers at Thames Water are calling for the company to be brought into public ownership.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TUC, GMB, Unison and Unite joined forces to call for Thames Water to be brought into full public ownership given the “rapidly diminishing” outlook for the company.

The unions said the move would give workers the certainty about their future that they deserve.

A joint statement said: “The chaos at Thames Water has dragged on for too long.

“The collapse of the most recent private equity investment deal is just the latest chapter in a long-running failure.

“Sticking-plaster solutions are not the answer."

Read more: Government will not be lenient with Thames Water creditors, suggests Reed

Read more: Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

Campaigners gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice during their appeal against the 3 billion pound bailout loan given to the struggling water company. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "It’s time for the government to step in and bring Thames Water into full public ownership.

“Returning Thames Water to public ownership is the best way to protect staff, serve customers, and safeguard our environment.”

The calls come just days after the government confirmed water company fines and penalties will be allocated to projects to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.

It is a criminal offence for water companies to breach their environmental permits, for example, by releasing excessive pollution into a river.

The most serious cases, such as illegal sewage spills, will see fines issued to the company and criminal prosecutions for bosses.

The government has said the current volume of sewage being discharged into waters is "unacceptable".

It has now been confirmed that £100m in water company fines and penalties levied against companies since October 2023 will be reinvested into projects to clean up our waterways – as well as future fines and penalties.

These could include local projects and programmes to address pollution and improve water quality around the country.