Unions call for Thames Water to be brought into public ownership

20 June 2025, 12:50

Thames Water van
Unions representing workers at Thames Water are calling for the company to be brought into public ownership. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Unions representing workers at Thames Water are calling for the company to be brought into public ownership.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The TUC, GMB, Unison and Unite joined forces to call for Thames Water to be brought into full public ownership given the “rapidly diminishing” outlook for the company.

The unions said the move would give workers the certainty about their future that they deserve.

A joint statement said: “The chaos at Thames Water has dragged on for too long.

“The collapse of the most recent private equity investment deal is just the latest chapter in a long-running failure.

“Sticking-plaster solutions are not the answer."

Read more: Government will not be lenient with Thames Water creditors, suggests Reed

Read more: Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

Campaigners gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice during their appeal against the 3 billion pound bailout loan given to the struggling water company
Campaigners gather outside the Royal Courts of Justice during their appeal against the 3 billion pound bailout loan given to the struggling water company. Picture: Alamy

The statement continued: "It’s time for the government to step in and bring Thames Water into full public ownership.

“Returning Thames Water to public ownership is the best way to protect staff, serve customers, and safeguard our environment.”

The calls come just days after the government confirmed water company fines and penalties will be allocated to projects to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas.

It is a criminal offence for water companies to breach their environmental permits, for example, by releasing excessive pollution into a river.

The most serious cases, such as illegal sewage spills, will see fines issued to the company and criminal prosecutions for bosses.

The government has said the current volume of sewage being discharged into waters is "unacceptable".

It has now been confirmed that £100m in water company fines and penalties levied against companies since October 2023 will be reinvested into projects to clean up our waterways – as well as future fines and penalties.

These could include local projects and programmes to address pollution and improve water quality around the country.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Council Tax bill in the UK

Council tax bills in England could be split into 12 instalments by default

Consumer watchdog Which? has tested four sunscreens and two failed tests

Sunscreens ranked: Consumer watchdog reveals the best value and the 'ineffective' cream which fails safety test
Scottish Daily Politics 2019

Abuse sent to MSPs triples in a year

The About Damn Time singer said that her change in diet was the major factor in her weight loss transformation.

'I tried everything': Lizzo admits to using Ozempic amid singer's dramatic weight loss transformation
One of the new trains being built at Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire

State-of-the-art new £3bn fleet of air-conditioned Piccadilly line trains delayed by a year
Nurse preparing blood sample from a young girl

Warning of cervical cancer risk in young women due to low vaccine uptake - as rates 65% higher in deprived areas

World News

See more World News

This image made available Thursday, June 19, 2025, by the Italian Firefighters shows a car that was driven by mistake by a man down the Spanish Steps in Rome early Tuesday, June 17, 2025. (Vigili del Fuoco via AP)

Elderly man, 81, captured driving car down Rome's Spanish Steps claims he was 'going to work'

34 mins ago

A masked Israeli policeman stands guard outside a building that was hit by an Iranian missile in Israel's central city of Holon on June 19

Israel is 'being punished right now', says Iran's supreme leader as missile exchange continues

1 hour ago

Firefighters evacuate a resident from the burning apartment building following Russia's massive air attack in Odesa, Ukraine, Friday, June 20, 2025.

One dead and 14 injured as Russia launches wave of strikes on Odesa

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News