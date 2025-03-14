Moment United Nations judge tells police 'I have immunity' as she's arrested after forcing woman to work as her slave

14 March 2025, 11:15

UN judge convicted of forcing woman to work as slave

By Henry Moore

This is the moment a United Nations judge convicted of forcing a young woman to work as a slave tells police she has “diplomatic immunity” and can’t be arrested.

Lydia Mugambe, who took "advantage of her status" over the young Ugandan women, insisted she was “not a criminal” as police took her in, bodycam footage shows.

As the Thames Valley Police Officer lists her crimes, Mugambe gasps, acting shocked despite later being found guilty on all four charges against her.

Standing stunned in her Kidlington apartment, Mugambe insists her victim “asked” to work for her and says: “I even have immunity. I am not a criminal.

Lydia Mugambe, who took "advantage of her status" over the young Ugandan women, insisted she was “not a criminal” as police took her in, body cam footage shows. Picture: Thames Valley Police

“I am a judge in my country. I even have immunity. I am not a criminal. I have a diplomatic passport.'

She continues: “I came here as a student. I don't need anyone to work for me.

“I didn't come with her, she asked me. Because she has worked at my home before.”

Appearing yesterday at Oxford Crown Court Mugambe was found guilty of facilitating travel with a view to exploitation, forcing someone to work, and conspiracy to intimidate a witness.

Caroline Haughey KC, prosecuting, told jurors during the trial: "Lydia Mugambe has exploited and abused (her alleged victim), taking advantage of her lack of understanding of her rights to properly paid employment and deceiving her as to the purpose of her coming to the UK."

Jurors heard Mugambe engaged in 'illegal folly' with Uganda’s deputy high commissioner John Leonard Mugerwa, to conspire to bring the young woman to the UK.

The judge claimed she had "immunity" when police attended her house.
The judge claimed she had "immunity" when police attended her house. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Mugamba conspired with a priest to make contact with the young woman and even made contact with her victim’s family in a bid to have her drop the case.

Mugambe's trial heard she had the intention of "obtaining someone to make her life easier and at the least possible cost to herself".

Mugambe denied forcing the young Ugandan woman to do household chores and said she "always" treated her with love, care and patience.

Her victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the trial she felt "lonely" and "stuck" after having her working hours restricted.

According to her UN profile page, Mugambe was appointed to the body's judicial roster in May 2023, three months after police were called to her address in Oxfordshire.

Mugambe will be sentenced at the same court on May 2.

