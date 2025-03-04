Urgent Boots paracetamol recall due to mislabelled packs - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using tablets

4 March 2025, 22:29

Boots Paracetamol 500mg packs with the batch number 241005
Boots Paracetamol 500mg packs with the batch number 241005. Picture: Boots

By Emma Soteriou

Boots has urgently recalled its paracetamol due to packs being mislabelled - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using the tablets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

People who have purchased Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s (batch 241005, expiry date 12/2029) have been urged to stop using the product immediately by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

They can return the item to Boots, with or without a receipt, and get a full refund.

A recall alert was issued due to a packaging error where the foil blister inside the carton incorrectly states "Aspirin 300mg Dispersible Tablets" instead of "Paracetamol 500mg Tablets".

Manufacturers have confirmed the tablets in the pack are paracetamol 500mg.

Read more: Urgent cheese warning as cheddars sold by Tesco recalled due to deadly listeria contamination

Read more: Popular Biscoff treat urgently recalled from shelves amid health fears after 'undeclared' allergy risk discovered

Officials from the UK's medicines regulator said people should return the packs, even if they are aware of the error, because it could lead to "confusion and an incorrect dose being taken".

The MHRA said people should check if their pack has the batch number 241005, which can be found on the bottom of the box.

Dr Stephanie Millican, the MHRA's deputy director of benefit risk evaluation, said: "Patient safety is always our priority.

"It is vitally important that you check the packaging of your Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets 16s and, if the batch number is 241005, you should stop using the product and return it to a Boots store for a full refund.

"If you are unsure which pack you have purchased, or have taken Boots Paracetamol 500mg Tablets and experienced any side-effects, seek advice from a healthcare professional.

"Please report any suspected adverse reactions via the MHRA's Yellow Card scheme.

"If you have any questions or require further advice, please seek advice from your pharmacist or other relevant healthcare professional."

