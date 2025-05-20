Urgent recall of popular snack over E.coli contamination fears

20 May 2025, 08:22

The popular snack has been recalled
The popular snack has been recalled. Picture: Grape Tree

By Asher McShane

A health food chain has been forced to issue a recall for a popular snack over fears it could be contaminated with E.coli.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grape Tree has recalled Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts because Shiga toxin-producing E.coli has been found in one of its batches.

The batch in question has a batch code G41 5 101 250610, and customers are being warned not to eat them.

The recall affects 250g packs of the nuts which have a best before date of July 11, 2026.

A spokesperson for Grape Tree said: “If you have bought Raw Unsalted Macadamia Nuts 250g as detailed above, do not eat them.

“Instead, check if you have bought the affected batch code. You can do this by taking a picture of this notice or writing down the batch code/best before date for reference at home.

“Return the product to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

E.Coli can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

The Food Standards Agency also shared the product recall notice for England, Wales and Scotland.

A spokesperson said: “If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

‘For more information, please email info@grapetree.co.uk.”

