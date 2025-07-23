James O'Brien 10am - 1pm
Urgent recall issued by major UK supermarket for curry ready meals over 'lethal health risk'
23 July 2025, 10:13
Customers have been warned 'do not eat' after a major supermarket issued an urgent recall on a popular ready meal.
The recall affects a popular Indian takeaway ready meal from Waitrose.
Some bags have been mispacked and could contain undeclared allergens - posing a lethal risk for some customers.
The Waitrose Indian Takeaway for 2 was recalled because "some packs have been mispacked with spring rolls, which contain sesame and soya, which are not mentioned on the label" the FSA said.
It poses a health risk to consumers with sesame or soya allergies.
The recall affects the following products:
- Waitrose Indian Takeaway for 2
- Pack size: 1412g
- Use by: July 25 2025
Those with the product have been urged not to consume it.
Waitrose's recall notice instructs customers: "Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose and Partners Branch for a refund."
Waitrose and Partners have said you can return it to your local branch for a full refund.
Customers can also contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 844, option 4, for more information.