Urgent recall issued by major UK supermarket for curry ready meals over 'lethal health risk'

By Alice Padgett

Customers have been warned 'do not eat' after a major supermarket issued an urgent recall on a popular ready meal.

The recall affects a popular Indian takeaway ready meal from Waitrose.

Some bags have been mispacked and could contain undeclared allergens - posing a lethal risk for some customers.

The Waitrose Indian Takeaway for 2 was recalled because "some packs have been mispacked with spring rolls, which contain sesame and soya, which are not mentioned on the label" the FSA said.

It poses a health risk to consumers with sesame or soya allergies.

The recall affects the following products:

Waitrose Indian Takeaway for 2

Pack size: 1412g

Use by: July 25 2025

Those with the product have been urged not to consume it.

Waitrose's recall notice instructs customers: "Do not consume. Package up item. Return the product to your local Waitrose and Partners Branch for a refund."

Waitrose and Partners have said you can return it to your local branch for a full refund.

Customers can also contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 844, option 4, for more information.