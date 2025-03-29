Urgent recall issued by supermarket chain over salmonella fears

Lidl has issued an urgent recall. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Lidl has issued an urgent warning after fears a savoury snack could contain salmonella.

Discount supermarket Lidl has urgently recalled its Sol & Mar Chicharricos BBQ Pork Scratchings.

The recall includes 100g packets of the pork scratching snack with best before dates from August 5 2025 to August 12 2025.

Customers who bought the snack have been told not to eat it and to return it to their nearest Lidl for a full refund.

The supermarket assures that a receipt isn't necessary.

The pork scratchings have been urgently recalled. Picture: Lidl

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the product was recalled "due to potential presence of salmonella which may cause severe gastrointestinal symptoms".

Lidl has issued notices in its stores warning customers that the product has been recalled.

Food products are often recalled because there is a risk to customers.

For more information, Lidl's customer care team can be contacted on customer.care@lidl.co.uk or 0203 966 5566.

Salmonella is a bacteria that causes food poisoning, usually found in eggs, chicken, pork or dairy food products.

Salmonella bacteria can cause symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps.

Usually these symptoms can develop between 12 and 72 hours after infection.

Elderly people or young children can be severely affected by salmonella, according to government guidance.

Lidl Store in Bath Road, Melksham, Wiltshire, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

In February a urgent cheese warning was issued due to a number of cheddars sold by Tesco potentially being contaminated with deadly listeria bacteria.

More than a dozen cheeses were recalled from shelves amid fears that they have been contaminated.

A 'do not eat' alert was sent out by the FSA for 18 items produced by JOD Food Products, which are stocked in both Tesco and Spar.

Among those impacted are the Spar Old Irish Creamery Cheddar with Chilli, Horgans Irish Smoked Cheddar and Old Irish Creamery Cheese Pepper Cheese.

They have best before dates in May 2025.

The recall is across Tesco stores in Ireland, with no UK stores affected.