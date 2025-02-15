Manhunt launched after woman seriously injured at village pub in Valentine's Day 'shooting'

15 February 2025, 06:42 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 07:23

The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt
The Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt. Picture: Google Maps

By Henry Moore

A manhunt is underway after a woman was seriously injured in a reported shooting at a pub in Kent last night.

Police are hunting the suspected gunman after an incident in Sevenoaks, Kent at around 7pm on Friday night.

Emergency services attended the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt following reports a woman had suffered serious injuries while couples sat and enjoyed Valentine's Day meals.

A male suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

Witnesses told the BBC the woman had been shot, but this is yet to be confirmed by police.

Kent Police said efforts to find him and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

A spokesman said: "The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding.

"Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing."

Steve Maines, a parish councillor in Knockholt, said: "We were sitting having our Valentine's Day meal when all of a sudden we heard this huge commotion outside in the car park.

"We were told someone had been shot so we had to leave."

A statement from the Three Horseshoes pub said: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience.

"Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."

