Vampire facial warning issued after cleaning concerns at Wolverhampton clinic

11 June 2025, 06:31

Health leaders are now urging people to be cautious when considering cosmetic procedures.
Health leaders are now urging people to be cautious when considering cosmetic procedures. Picture: Alamy
George Icke

By George Icke

People who have received a so-called 'vampire facial' at a Wolverhampton salon are being urged to come forward for a precautionary blood test following concerns about hygiene practices.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), City of Wolverhampton Council, and Black Country Integrated Care Board (ICB) have identified that equipment used at Olivia’s Aesthetics may not have been properly cleaned during platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, a procedure more commonly known as a vampire facial.

While the risk of contracting bloodborne viruses is considered low, public health officials say it’s important for anyone who had the treatment at the salon to arrange testing for reassurance.

Dr Naveed Syed, a consultant in health protection for the UKHSA, explained the procedure and why it's problematic at this particular salon: “Essentially, they take blood from the individual, put it in a centrifuge to separate the platelet-rich plasma, and then re-inject or reapply it to the face. It's thought to rejuvenate the skin and is a common procedure in salons across the country.”

The issue came to light after members of the public raised concerns about Olivia’s Aesthetics with local authorities. A visit by council officials revealed "cleanliness issues" — particularly regarding the way equipment such as the centrifuge was being cleaned.

People who have received a so-called vampire facial at a Wolverhampton salon are being urged to come forward.
People who have received a so-called vampire facial at a Wolverhampton salon are being urged to come forward. Picture: Getty

Dr Syed told LBC: “We felt there was a potential risk that people who'd had the vampire facial treatments at this salon may be exposed to getting bloodborne viruses, or passing it on to others. We're now working to identify those people and invite them for blood tests, so they can be reassured or referred for follow-up if necessary.”

The main infections of concern include hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV, which can be transmitted through contaminated blood. Some infections, such as hepatitis, can remain undiagnosed for years due to vague symptoms like fatigue or flu-like illness, Dr Syed warned.

Olivia’s Aesthetics has since stopped offering PRP treatments. However, health leaders are now urging people to be cautious when considering cosmetic procedures.

Councillor Bhupinder Ghakal, Cabinet Member for Resident Services, encouraged individuals to follow a safety checklist before undergoing such treatments: “Make sure your practitioner is wearing PPE and washing their hands,” she said. “They should carry out a pre-consultation and discuss their qualifications. You should never feel pressured into having treatment on the day.”

Dr Syed echoed this advice, reminding the public to prioritise hygiene and professionalism when seeking aesthetic procedures: “It’s important to ask questions and be satisfied for yourself that the person offering the treatment is living up to the highest expected levels,” he said. “Don’t feel pressurised — you can always refuse treatment and go back once you’re sure it’s safe.”

Anyone who received a vampire facial at Olivia’s Aesthetics in Wolverhampton is urged to contact the UKHSA West Midlands helpline to arrange a blood test.

LBC has contacted Olivia’s Aesthetics in Wolverhampton for comment.

