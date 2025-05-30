Exclusive

'And I would drive 200 miles': Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from England to 'stockpile' vapes

30 May 2025, 06:01

Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from south of border to 'stockpile' hundreds of pounds worth of vapes
Scottish corner shop 'run off feet' as vapers flock from south of border to 'stockpile' hundreds of pounds worth of vapes. Picture: LBC

By Rebecca Brady.

A convenience store in Alloa has sold 'thousands' of boxes of single-use vapes ahead of a UK-wide ban coming into force on June 1st, with one customer saying she's the area's 'answer to Martin Lewis'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Workers at the town's Spar have been racking up thousands of likes and comments on social media, as they sell off the remaining stock at discounted rates. Customers can buy three boxes for £30, with 10 vapes in each box.

Staff member Diane told LBC they've even had requests to post boxes to Ireland.

"The customer in on Wednesday night spent just under £800 - just on boxes of vapes," she said. "I've had people from Boness, people from Dundee, I've had people from Grangemouth and one even from Manchester. We're really run off our feet but we get there. Just need to keep smiling and getting on with it."

The shop is welcoming a mixture of regular customers and new faces.

"We're seeing them coming in three or four times a day," Diane said. "They're getting different flavours, different brands.

Read more: Police officer jailed after blowing vape smoke into man’s face and then strangling him on a night out

Read more: Vapers are stockpiling supplies amid fears of 'daft' disposables ban - as users urged to explore 'better options'

People are stockpiling vapes ahead of a ban
People are stockpiling vapes ahead of a ban. Picture: LBC

One of the customers coming back time and time again is Cheryl McLean.

"I don't actually smoke but my whole family does, and a few of them are on the vapes," she told LBC. "So my sister was on holiday and there was a shop in Alloa doing a deal on them and they were £10 a pop. So since I'm the only one that drives she asked me to go in and get them.

Over the past eight weeks or so I think I've bought about 22 boxes of 10. So that's for my sister, my friend and my niece. They like vaping the disposables. They say it's better for if they're at an event they're not going to run out of charge. My sister says they taste better than the oils."

Cheryl's praised the shop's layout, saying the stacks of vapes are 'right as you come in the door'.

Used E-Cigarettes
Used E-Cigarettes. Picture: Alamy

"I did bump into a lady outside the shop and I was explaining to her how I don't vape and it's just for friends and family," she continued. "I like a bargain, I'm like Tullibody's answer to Martin Lewis, I feel.

"And this woman had 33 boxes in her house. She said she was stockpiling because she only likes the disposable vapes and she doesn't know what she's going to do when they can't sell them on the 1st of June."

Despite the discounts, Diane says some customers are still looking to haggle.

"They'll buy three boxes and say 'Can we get one free?' and we're like 'No'. There are vape shops in the town that aren't even doing the same deals as us."

The UK-wide ban on single-use vapes takes effect from Sunday 1st June.

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, England, UK. 28th May, 2025. Chief Secretary to the Treasury DARREN JONES is seen in Downing Street. (Credit Image: © Thomas Krych/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Credit: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy Live News

Millionaires should not get subsidy for energy bills, says Treasury minister

Smokey Robinson attends the arrivals of Cedric the Entertainer's Celebrity Golf Classic in 2024. (Photo by Corine Solberg/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Smokey Robinson sues sexual assault accusers for $500m

The fire caused a thick, dark smoke to fill the area.

Firefighters battle East London shop blaze with 125 firefighters at peak

A nurse takes blood during a blood test at a doctor's surgery.

NHS to roll out ‘revolutionary’ blood test for lung cancer

Luke Humphries celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Luke Littler during the BetMGM Premier League Play-Offs at The O2, London.

Luke Humphries beats Luke Littler in Premier League Darts final as he bags Triple Crown

Asian World Film Festival Closing Night

Big Trouble in Little China actor Peter Kwong dies aged 73

World News

See more World News

Jeffrey Epstein, the American financier and convicted sex offender, was found dead in his cell in 2019.

FBI to release 'clear as day' tape 'confirming Jeffery Epstein's prison suicide'

8 hours ago

Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Sean 'Diddy' Comb's ex-assistant alleges rapper raped her as she slept

8 hours ago

Onlookers observe the aftermath of the landslide from a viewpoint in Wiler, Swiss Alps

64-year-old man missing after rock and ice from glacier crashes down Swiss mountainside

11 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News