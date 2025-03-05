VE Day plans revealed: Flypast, concerts and street parties among celebrations for 80th anniversary

5 March 2025, 01:02

There will be a flypast on the bank holiday
There will be a flypast on the bank holiday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits have been urged to celebrate the 80th anniversary of VE day with street parties - as four days of concerts, services and processions were announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Victory in Europe Day, known as VE Day, is celebrated on May 8 each year to mark the day the Allies formally accepted Germany's surrender in 1945.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said this year's anniversary offers "important opportunities for communities to come together", starting with a flypast and military procession from Whitehall to Buckingham Palace on the May 5 bank holiday.

This year's events offer "a great opportunity to celebrate what we have in common, and to use the celebrations to reach out to neighbours, friends and our wider communities", said Brendan Cox, co-founder of the Together Coalition, which is organising the VEDay80 community campaign.

Bank holiday street parties and barbecues will be organised by the coalition, and the first day of events includes a street party on the surviving warship HMS Belfast.

Read more: US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Read more: Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

Brits are being encouraged to have street parties to mark the anniversary
Brits are being encouraged to have street parties to mark the anniversary. Picture: Alamy

Bruno Peek, pageant master of the commemoration, said: "We encourage everyone to take part - raise the VE Day flag at 9am, gather in streets, gardens, town halls, clubs and pubs. Let this be a day of joy, reflection, and celebration."

Landmarks will be lit up to mark the occasion, and the Cenotaph will be draped in Union flags for the first time since it was unveiled by King George IV in 1920.

An installation of 30,000 ceramic poppies will be displayed in the Tower of London, which was bombed during the Blitz.

Commemorating the newsflash announcement on the evening of May 7, 1945 that the following day would be VE Day, the Parliament Choir will host an anniversary concert in Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster.

On VE Day itself, a service will take place at Westminster Abbey and more than 10,000 members of the public will attend a concert at Horseguards Parade.

The end of the war in the Far East will be commemorated on August 15 with a service at the National Memorial Arboretum by the Royal British Legion, the nation's largest military charity, in partnership with the Government.

Both August 15, a week after the US bombed the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and September 2, when Japan signed a document to officially surrender, are known as VJ Day or Victory in Japan Day.

Ms Nandy said these commemorations will be an opportunity to "hear our veterans' stories first hand, to reflect and remember, and ensure that their stories of sacrifice and service are remembered for generations to come".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Leanne Williams, 47, was found dead by police at her home in Swansea

Man charged with murder of woman, 47, found dead at home in Swansea

Boots Paracetamol 500mg packs with the batch number 241005

Urgent Boots paracetamol recall due to mislabelled packs - with customers told to 'immediately' stop using tablets
A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate has been jailed for 21 months.

‘Corrupt’ ex-prison officer who boasted of performing sex act on prisoner jailed after being ‘manipulated’
Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House

US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas splits from wife months after being sacked for sending inappropriate texts to colleagues
'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023.

Mum charged with murder of 'beautiful' two-year-old daughter found in village pond

World News

See more World News

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

4 hours ago

Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

5 hours ago

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News