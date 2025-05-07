Pictured: VE Day celebrations light up historic landmarks across Britain

7 May 2025, 09:49

Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.
Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Iconic buildings across the UK have been lit-up in red, white and blue to celebrate VE Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thursday May 8 marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War Two.

Iconic landmarks lit up included Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

The Royal British Legion has also organised a display of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London, honouring the sacrifices of the wartime generation.

Buckingham Palace in London is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.
Buckingham Palace in London is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Alamy
The London Eye is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.
The London Eye is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty
he Ministry of Defence building is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.
he Ministry of Defence building is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Read More: In pictures: VE Day celebrations take place across UK as country commemorates victory in Europe

Read More: 'Young people need to understand': Grave warning as only a third of 18-24 year-olds know significance of VE Day

On Monday, crowds congregated in their thousands around Buckingham Palace and the Pall Mall to watch the Red Arrows fly over - and to get a glimpse of the Royal Family.

The day's events commenced with a military parade featuring 1,300 personnel from the UK Armed Forces and NATO allies, including the United States, Germany, and France.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were among the royals who waved to the crowd before the national anthem was played.

10, Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British prime minister, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.
10, Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British prime minister, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty
Blackpool Tower is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Tuesday May 6, 2025.
Blackpool Tower is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Tuesday May 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The commemorations continue throughout the week, with a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace and a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on May 8.

This VE Day marks the first without any of the royals who waved to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1945, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

Read More: Caller Peter shares why 'we must remember VE Day'

The Palace of Westminster is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England.
The Palace of Westminster is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Latest News

See more Latest News

Row of terraced houses in residential Street, London, England, UK

Mortgage which lets first-time buyers put off repayments for first three months unveiled

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for the next five races in Formula One calendar

Franco Colapinto to replace Jack Doohan at Alpine for next five races in Formula One calendar
Download the new LBC app now!

LBC launches all-new app putting users fully in control to prioritise the news they want

Kelvin

‘Uneducated and unhappy’: How I fell down the Alt-Right pipeline and how Hitler's artwork helped me escape
A boy on his mobile phones In shool.

'Incel teens can't come back from brink,' campaigner warns as she backs phone ban in schools
Cardinal Vincent Nichols attends an interview at the Venerable English College, in Rome, Friday, May 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

UK cardinal asks for prayer as conclave begins and world watches for new pope

World News

See more World News

Dozens dead after India launches missile strikes on Kashmir 'terror camps' - as Pakistan downs five jets in response

Fears of 'all out war': At least 19 dead after Indian missile strikes on 'terror camps' - as Pakistan 'downs jets'

1 hour ago

A family gather after evacuating their home in Muridke, about 30kms from Lahore on May 7, 2025. India fired missiles at Pakistani territory early on May 7.

'Potential for war is real': UK politicians urge restraint after India fires missiles across Pakistan border

8 hours ago

India said it launched 'precision strikes' on 'terrorist infrastructure'.

Several dead including children as Pakistan downs Indian jets after New Delhi launches missile strikes into Kashmir

12 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News