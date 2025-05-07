Pictured: VE Day celebrations light up historic landmarks across Britain

Iconic Big Ben, nickname for the Great Clock of Westminster renamed Elizabeth Tower in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Elizabeth II, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Iconic buildings across the UK have been lit-up in red, white and blue to celebrate VE Day.

Thursday May 8 marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War Two.

Iconic landmarks lit up included Big Ben and Buckingham Palace.

The Royal British Legion has also organised a display of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London, honouring the sacrifices of the wartime generation.

Buckingham Palace in London is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Picture: Alamy

The London Eye is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

he Ministry of Defence building is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

On Monday, crowds congregated in their thousands around Buckingham Palace and the Pall Mall to watch the Red Arrows fly over - and to get a glimpse of the Royal Family.

The day's events commenced with a military parade featuring 1,300 personnel from the UK Armed Forces and NATO allies, including the United States, Germany, and France.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were among the royals who waved to the crowd before the national anthem was played.

10, Downing Street, the official residence and office of the British prime minister, is lit up to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on May 6, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Blackpool Tower is lit up as historic landmarks across the UK are illuminated for the 80th Anniversary of VE Day. Picture date: Tuesday May 6, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The commemorations continue throughout the week, with a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace and a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on May 8.

This VE Day marks the first without any of the royals who waved to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1945, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

