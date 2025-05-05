In pictures: VE Day celebrations take place across UK as country commemorates victory in Europe

5 May 2025, 16:46

This VE Day marks the first without any of the royals who waved to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1945, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Across the UK, people and communities have got together to celebrate VE Day.

Today's commemorations mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in World War Two.

In London, crowds congregated in their thousands around Buckingham Palace and the Pall Mall to watch the Red Arrows fly over - and to get a glimpse of the Royal Family.

The day's events commenced with a military parade featuring 1,300 personnel from the UK Armed Forces and NATO allies, including the United States, Germany, and France.

A red arrows flypast has taken place over Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day
A red arrows flypast has taken place over Buckingham Palace to mark the 80th anniversary of VE day. Picture: Getty
(L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession
(L-R) Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales wave on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the military procession. Picture: Getty

King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—were among the royals who waved to the crowd before the national anthem was played.

Many people held their phones high in the air to record the moment as the aircraft flew over the palace.

The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day
The Royal Family Watch Military Procession To Mark The 80th Anniversary Of VE Day. Picture: Getty
x
x. Picture: MoD

Members of the monarchy sat with veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women, including Nato allies, marched past in recognition of those who served to defeat Hitler's Nazi regime and bring peace to Europe.

The commemorations continue throughout the week, with a tea party for veterans at Buckingham Palace and a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on May 8.

The Royal British Legion has also organized a display of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London, honoring the sacrifices of the wartime generation.

This VE Day marks the first without any of the royals who waved to crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony in 1945, following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-WWII-HISTORY-ANNIVERSARY
BRITAIN-ROYALS-WWII-HISTORY-ANNIVERSARY. Picture: Getty

