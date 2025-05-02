VE Day RAF flypast route - when and where to watch

RAF Red Arrows flypast to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A flypast and a military procession will take place in London on Monday, May 5, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Europe.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Subject to weather, serviceability, and operational commitments, the flypast will begin 13:45 on Monday and will follow a military procession involving more than 1,300 members of the UK Armed Forces, uniformed services, and young people.

Viewing areas will be in place along the procession route on both sides of The Mall. Organisers have advised spectators to arrive early if they want to secure a spot along the procession route.

The procession

The procession will begin in Parliament Square when Big Ben strikes midday, and an actor will recite extracts from the iconic Winston Churchill VE Day speech.

A young person will then pass the Commonwealth War Graves Torch for Peace to 100-year-old Alan Kennett, a Second World War veteran who served in the Normandy campaign.

The procession will travel from Parliament Square, down Whitehall and past the Cenotaph, which will be dressed in Union Flags.

It will continue through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall through to Buckingham Palace where the procession will finish.

Flypast at the Royal International Air Tattoo in 2018. Picture: Alamy

The flypast

The full flypast will being at 1.45pm and see 23 aircraft, including the iconic Red Arrows and the Lancaster Bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as they put on a spectacular show over the city.

It will also include a Voyager transport aircraft, a P8 Poseidon surveillance aircraft, Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets.

The planes are due to go over parts of Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Buckinghamshire, Cheshire and Oxfordshire.

The flypast route has been split into different zones, each with a time slot when airspace is restricted. The zones show the period of time when the planes are expected to be overhead:

Area A: North Sea, Suffolk and Norfolk, between 10.45am - 1.45pm

Area B: East Suffolk (Saxmundham) and Suffolk (East Bergholt), between 12.15pm - 1.10pm

Area C: Suffolk (East Bergholt) and Essex (Colchester), between 12.20pm - 1.10pm

Area D: Essex (Colchester and Witham), between 12.20pm - 1.10pm

Area E: Essex (Witham) and London City, between 12.25pm - 1.10pm

Area F: London City and London Heathrow, between 12.25pm - 1.10pm

Area G: Buckinghamshire (Denham) and Cheshire (Halton), between 12.45pm - 1.25pm

Area H: Cheshire (Halton) and Oxfordshire (Brize), between 12.45pm - 1.25pm

Area I: North west London, between 12.45pm - 1.25pm

✈️ RAF aircraft took to the skies over RAF College Cranwell, rehearsing for the #VEDay80 flypast.



📅 Join us at 13:45 on Monday 5 May 2025 to commemorate 80 years since the end of the Second World War, subject to weather, serviceability, & operational requirements. pic.twitter.com/On8nzUbgsJ — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) April 29, 2025

Wing Commander Andrew Watson, Flypast Mission Commander, said: “We are very proud to be able to show the nation and His Majesty The King, our Commander-in-Chief, on this historic occasion, our capability and present that as a fitting and appropriate tribute for the millions of people who served in the Second World War.

"It should be a good spectacle for the nation and the Commonwealth."

VE Day 80 street parties, picnics and community get togethers are being encouraged to take place across the country as part of the Great British Food Festival, led by the Together Coalition and the Big Lunch in partnership with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said: "VE Day 80 is a chance for us to come together and celebrate our veterans and ensure their legacy of peace is passed on to future generations.

"Whether by watching on TV or having a street party with neighbours, everyone can take part. This is one of the last chances we have to say thank you to this generation of heroes and it is right that we do just that.