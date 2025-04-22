Moment angry shopper smashes megaphone of vegan activists berating customers for buying Easter lamb

Ella Wild posted the video to her Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

This is the moment a furious shopper grabs a disruptive vegan activist's megaphone and breaks it on the ground after the activists staged a protest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The angry man can be seen confronting the vegan campaigners, who held up screens showing animal slaughter and used the megaphones to get their point across to shoppers.

One man took direct action against the protesters, grabbing a loudhailer from an activist named Ella Wild and breaking it on the ground before walking away.

Ms Wild posted a video of the incident on her Instagram, calling the shopper who retaliated "an angry customer".

Most of the commenters sided with the shopper, with one saying: "Good man glad someone done it".

Read more: Trans rights groups stage massive London protest over landmark gender court ruling

Read more: Police launch investigation after seven statues damaged during London trans rights protest

Another said: "Felt sorry for her for a millisecond then I seen she was a vegan protestor, no sympathy."

A third asked: "So they are allowed to cause a disruption about something that affects his livelihood, but he isn't allowed to retaliate?"

But some commenters also appeared to be on the vegans' side, with one person saying: "Sending you all my respect and solidarity – the animals need warriors like you".

Ms Wild and her fellow activists also held other protests in more supermarkets in recent months, including sitting down to block shoppers from getting to meat aisles.

Footage from the shops shows customers trying to push their way through a line of activists on the ground.

Posting the video, Ms Wild said: "Let’s keep this fight up! Never doubt yourself, no matter what, everybody has the power to make a huge impact.

"So get out there, find what you’re good at and start fighting for the animals!"