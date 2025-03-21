Victim of fatal stabbing in Brixton pictured as police urge witnesses to come forward

21 March 2025, 12:12

Troy Ramsundar was knifed to death in a street in Brixton
Troy Ramsundar was knifed to death in a street in Brixton. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene at around 5.10am but he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The victim of a fatal stabbing in south London has been identified, as police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

 Troy Ramsundar, 34, was stabbed to death on Brixton Road, SW9.

A man arrested at the scene was later released with no further action.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command and leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this devastating time.

“I understand the shock and concern this incident will have on the Brixton community. My team are already working diligently to gather evidence and establish what led to this tragedy. I would ask any local residents with concerns to speak to officers at the scene, or to their local neighbourhood policing teams.

“If you have any information that could assist this investigation, I would urge you to get in contact immediately. I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 04.45hrs and 06.00hrs and may have seen something.”

A crime scene remains in place.
A crime scene remains in place. Picture: LBC

Police said in an earlier statement: "A murder investigation is underway following a stabbing in Brixton.

The stabbing took place just minutes from Brixton underground station.
The stabbing took place just minutes from Brixton underground station. Picture: LBC

"Police were called at approximately 05:10hrs on Thursday, 20 March to reports of a man suffering a stab injured in Brixton Road, SW9.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended but despite their efforts the man, believed aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"A crime scene remains in place.

"A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."

One eyewitness told LBC the victim was being treated as early as 4:30am.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD843/20Mar.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

