'I felt betrayed': Victims of infected blood scandal to get access to new NHS psychological support service

10 June 2025, 02:19

The NHS needs one million regular blood donors to maintain its blood supply, officials have said.
By Shannon Cook

Thousands of people impacted by the infected blood scandal in England will be able to self refer to a bespoke psychological support NHS service, officials have announced.

The nationwide service began a phased rollout in September, and is now open to people infected and affected across the country.

The Infected Blood Psychological Service will include talking therapies; peer support and psychosocial support, NHS England said.

More than 30,000 people in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

And more than 3,000 people have died as a result, while survivors are living with lifelong health implications.

The new service is open to victims of the scandal as well as bereaved partners, parents, children and their extended families.

People can self refer by phone or can be referred to the service by their GP.

Officials said that a specialist therapist will help create tailored mental health plans for those in need of support.

Claire Murdoch, national mental health director at NHS England, said: “The contaminated blood scandal and the subsequent long fight for answers have had life-altering physical and psychological impacts for thousands across the country and the NHS is determined to ensure that anyone infected or affected can receive evidence-based support and treatment.

“It has been so important that the Infected Blood Psychological Service has been co-designed with members of the infected blood community to ensure the best and most personalised care possible, and we are very grateful to all our partners who have helped establish these vital new services.”

Nicola Leahey, from Lancashire, was infected with Hepatitis C following blood transfusions in 1975 and/or 1980, and was part of the expert advisory group to the new service.

Four-year-old Isaac Balmer, from Hull, who has regular blood transfusions due to spherocytosis a genetic blood condition.
“After my diagnosis, I felt that my body had been violated, that I had been physically and mentally abused, stripped of my dignity, my self-esteem diminished, I mourned lost opportunities, I felt betrayed,” she said.

“So many of us have long awaited the opportunity to have professional support to try to cope with the trauma and life-long effects that we’ve been subjected to.

“I’m thrilled that this much-needed service is now operational for both those infected and affected members of the infected blood community across England.”

Professor Meghana Pandit, co-national medical director for secondary care at NHS England, added: “Following the recommendations of the Inquiry, this new service represents a vital step in ensuring patients and families affected in England can be offered tailored psychological treatment and support, and we are pleased that specialist clinics are now open in all areas of England.

“This bespoke psychological treatment is already making a difference to the lives of the first people to access it, and we now want to ensure everyone eligible is aware of the services provided.”

