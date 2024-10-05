Missing mum Victoria Taylor’s ‘cap’ and ‘rucksack’ found in search along North Yorkshire river path

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor. Picture: North Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Four items have been found by the River Derwent in North Yorkshire in the search for the missing 34-year-old.

Ms Taylor disappeared after leaving her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, at 9am on Monday.

Her last known whereabouts were captured on CCTV, where she was spotted buying soft drinks from a petrol station in the town.

As concerns grow for the mother-of-one, relatives located the soft drinks she had purchased that day in a clearing on the riverside path, according to Yorkshire Live.

Officers have also located her ‘green camouflage cap’ and ‘Vans backpack’ close to the River Derwent. These were items that she was seen wearing in the CCTV images.

North Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive searches for Ms Taylor, including divers and the use of drones.

On Thursday, the force released a CCTV image showing Ms Taylor at the BP garage. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

The missing woman’s relatives have also been seen searching along the riverbank for any evidence that could lead to her return.

One anonymous relative expressed their concerns to Yorkshire Live: "We just need as many people to see her face as possible and help us look for her. The current runs towards the golf club so they're thinking something might hopefully turn up there."

The search for Victoria has also led to expert police teams deploying kayaks to carry out searches from the river to the neighboring village.

Police and relatives of Victoria have been searching along the path near the River Derwent in Malton. Picture: Alamy

However, Victoria’s friends expressed their concerns with the search efforts and called for more extensive efforts.

They told the Mirror that no “dogs or helicopters” have been used in the search for their friend.

As the search for Victoria reached its fifth day on Friday, Victoria’s sisters said in a statement: "We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far."

Matthew Taylor, the fiancé of the missing mother, broke his silence on Friday, stating that Victoria's daughter “just wants her mam to come home.”

"She was dedicated to her job, dedicated to us, and we had just returned from a lovely holiday," he told the Mail.

Victoria's fiancé is distraught by the missing mother's disappearance. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Inspector Mark Dennison urged the public to exercise caution if searching for the missing mum near the river.

"I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river.

"Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.”

Anyone who has any information that could lead to Victoria’s return should contact police on 101, with any immediate sightings reported to 999.