'Dangerous' weather 'may impact Victoria Taylor search' after missing mum's cap and rucksack found by river

6 October 2024, 16:51

Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor
Four personal belongings have been found in the search for Victoria Taylor. Picture: North Yorkshire Police/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

Weather may impact the search for Victoria Taylor after four items belonging to the missing 34-year-old mother were found by the River Derwent in North Yorkshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Overnight rain is likely to have caused a 'dangerous' situation along the river - as family and locals sought to search the area after the discoveries.

In a Facebook group related to the search for the missing mum, one local said: "This area was really bad yesterday so not sure it's safe to do today... I'd be worried for people walking this today after the rain."

Another called the river conditions "dangerous."

As Hurricane Kirk hits British shores, heavy rainfall and strong winds are predicted to impact parts of the UK.

Ms Taylor disappeared after leaving her home in Malton, North Yorkshire, at 9am on Monday.

On Thursday, the force released a CCTV image showing Ms Taylor at the BP garage
On Thursday, the force released a CCTV image showing Ms Taylor at the BP garage. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

Her last known whereabouts were captured on CCTV, where she was spotted buying soft drinks from a petrol station in the town.

As concerns grow for the mother-of-one, relatives located the soft drinks she had purchased that day in a clearing on the riverside path, according to Yorkshire Live.

Officers have also located her ‘green camouflage cap’ and ‘Vans backpack’ close to the River Derwent. These were items that she was seen wearing in the CCTV images.

North Yorkshire Police have carried out extensive searches for Ms Taylor, including divers and the use of drones.

Police and relatives of Victoria have been searching along the path near the River Derwent in Malton
Police and relatives of Victoria have been searching along the path near the River Derwent in Malton. Picture: Alamy

The missing woman’s relatives have also been seen searching along the riverbank for any evidence that could lead to her return.

One anonymous relative expressed their concerns to Yorkshire Live: "We just need as many people to see her face as possible and help us look for her. The current runs towards the golf club so they're thinking something might hopefully turn up there."

The search for Victoria has also led to expert police teams deploying kayaks to carry out searches from the river to the neighboring village.

Read more: Relatives of missing mother Victoria Taylor are 'sick, distraught and lost' as police continue search

Read more: Fiancé of missing mother Victoria Taylor breaks silence as he says daughter 'just wants her mam'

Victoria's fiancé is distraught by the missing mother's disappearance
Victoria's fiancé is distraught by the missing mother's disappearance. Picture: North Yorkshire Police

However, Victoria’s friends expressed their concerns with the search efforts and called for more extensive efforts.

They told the Mirror that no “dogs or helicopters” have been used in the search for their friend.

As the search for Victoria reached its fifth day on Friday, Victoria’s sisters said in a statement: "We currently feel sick, distraught and lost following the disappearance of Vixx, but we are trying to focus on the children in the family to maintain a sense of routine at this difficult time.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services and volunteers who have assisted in the search for Vixx so far."

Matthew Taylor, the fiancé of the missing mother, broke his silence on Friday, stating that Victoria's daughter “just wants her mam to come home.”

"She was dedicated to her job, dedicated to us, and we had just returned from a lovely holiday," he told the Mail.

Inspector Mark Dennison urged the public to exercise caution if searching for the missing mum near the river.

"I would urge the public to be cautious if looking for Victoria near the river.

"Our officers have specialist training and equipment, and they are used to working in various terrains.”

Anyone who has any information that could lead to Victoria’s return should contact police on 101, with any immediate sightings reported to 999.

