Viral 'fish and rice cake' guy finds love on reality show as bizarre diet earns him 'gym lad' physique

Danny Andrews, right, met Sadie Bass on a reality TV dating show. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

A bodybuilder whose 'fish and rice cake' diet blew up the internet has reportedly found 'the love of his life' through a reality TV dating show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Danny Andrews, 35, went viral years ago when he told the 2007 documentary Baby Faced Body Builders about his strange fitness lifestyle.

In the viral clip, Andrews explained how his "very strict" bodybuilding diet contained just two ingredients - "fish and a rice cake" - which he ate six times a day.

When asked by a producer what he eats throughout the day, he said: "Just me fish for me 12 o'clock meal, which I'll have with a rice cake."

Since then, he has appeared on multiple TV dating shows including First Dates, Celebs Go Dating and Love Triangle.

He has said the main reason behind appearing on Love Triangle eight months' ago was to promote his rice cake business and have a bit of fun.

Read more: Bargain Hunt star charged with terrorist financing, police say

Read more: Britain's Got Talent finalist sobs as he is cleared of raping two women

Andrews followed a strict diet of fish and rice cake for bodybuilding. Picture: Instagram

But by chance, he met Sadie Bass, a 29-year-old social media manager from Bristol, and is now head over heels in love.

'I'm so happy I embraced the meme'

"I went on Love Triangle to have a holiday and have fun - and promote the rice cakes.

"I never thought that I would meet the love of my life on there, but Sadie's absolutely my soulmate and I'm so happy that embracing the meme has led to us meeting,' Andrews said.

The pair have been together for the last eight months and say they couldn't go public until last month due to signing an NDA with the show.

Andrews said things are "going well", with Bass even relocating to move in with him.

He said: "She's moving from Bristol to my four-bed house here in Preston to move in with me, after our first holiday to Tenerife in two weeks' time, and I can't wait."

Bass said she knew of the viral video before meeting Andrews.

"I knew of the video - I used to live with my cousin who would watch the meme.

"He showed me it, and my friends and I would quote it all the time and laugh about it.'When I met Danny, I didn't realise he was the guy from the meme. I didn't know until some guys ran up to us asking him for pictures," she told SWNS.

Bass added: "I was confused, I was thinking he was some big celebrity. He awkwardly told me he was the fish and rice cake man - I thought it was hilarious.

"I am dating a legend - he is British meme royalty."

'Gym lads tend to have a bad stereotype'

Andrews said he is thankful for the viral video as Bass does not typically go for "gym lads".

"I wouldn't be her type normally as she doesn't go for gym types, and vice versa - she's into poetry and is a bit more introverted than me

"Gym lads tend to have a bad stereotype and I must look like a prat, because everyone always says they're surprised when I meet them in person," he said.

But this comes as the gym appears to be soaring in popularity among Gen Z.

Almost three in 10 (27%) of 18 to 24-year-olds consider gym membership to be an 'essential' bill, according to research by Intuit Credit Karma.

OnePoll surveyed 2,000 people in the UK in March for the findings.

Alfonso Carballo, Head of the Department of People and Organisations at NEOMA Business School, told LBC: "Unlike previous generations who emphasised saving for long-term goals (home, family, retirement), Gen Z often values immediate quality of life, experiences, and ongoing self-care more."

Mr Carballo adds that for some Gen-Z adults, going to the gym is no longer just a "matter of aesthetics".