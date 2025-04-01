Australian police say crash that left Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre with 'four days to live' was 'minor'

Virginia Guiffre said doctors have told her she has around four days to live. Picture: Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

A lawyer for Virginia Giuffre - the woman who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against the Duke of York - warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car.

Brad Edwards, a US lawyer who represented Ms Giuffre in her previous legal cases, told MailOnline they were 'hoping for better news in the coming days' and that he hoped Ms Giuffre would pull through with good medical care.

The 41-year-old is in hospital in Australia after said on Instagram that doctors had given her "four days to live following a "serious accident", according to her spokeswoman.

Her spokeswoman Dini von Mueffling said: "Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Neither woman has given any details about where or when the collision took place.

Virginia Giuffre has been living near Perth in Western Australia and posted a picture on Instagram from the city on March 2.

Western Australia Police said they received one report of a "minor crash" between a school bus and a car in Neergabby, about 12 miles north of Perth, on March 24.

Virginia Roberts holds a photo of herself at age 16, when she says Palm Beach multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein began abusing her sexually. Picture: Alamy

"The collision was reported by the bus driver the following day," said a police spokeswoman.

"There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash."

A spokesperson for the East Metropolitan Health Service, which runs Royal Perth Hospital, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that Ms Giuffre was not at any of their facilities.

A Western Australia Public Transport Authority spokesperson also told the ABC they were unaware of any such bus crashes.

Prince Andrew smiling as he stands with his left arm around the waist of a young Virginia Roberts. Picture: Alamy

Ms Giuffre, 41, is reported to have separated from her husband and posted pictures of her children on Instagram on March 22, saying she was missing them.

In Monday's post about the accident, she said it had been "the worst start to a new year".

"I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time," she said.

The duke paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre who he claimed never to have met.

She sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims.