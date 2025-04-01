Tourists and residents evacuated near popular hotspot in Iceland following volcanic eruption

1 April 2025, 09:21 | Updated: 1 April 2025, 11:59

An eruption has started just north of the protective barrier near Grindavík
An eruption has started just north of the protective barrier near Grindavík. Picture: Icelandic Met Office

By Flaminia Luck

A volcano began erupting in south-western Iceland on Tuesday, just hours after authorities evacuated a nearby community and the Blue Lagoon spa.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Flames and smoke shot through the air as the volcanic fissure opened near the town of Grindavik, where some 40 homes have been evacuated, national broadcaster RUV reported.

The community, located on the Reykjanes Peninsula, was largely evacuated a year ago when the volcano came to life after lying dormant for 800 years.

Webcams footage from the showed molten rock spewing out toward the community.

Webcame footage shows flames and smoke
The fissure is now about 700m long and has reached through the protective barrier north of Grindavík. Picture: Webcam

"The fissure is now about 500 metres long and has reached through the protective barrier north of Grindavik," Iceland's Met Office said in a statement.

"The fissure continues to grow, and it cannot be ruled out that it may continue to open further south."

The magma flow began at about 6.30am local time accompanied by an intense earthquake storm similar to previous eruptions, the Icelandic Met Office said.

Blue Lagoon, Grindavík, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland
Grindavík - where the Blue Lagoon is - is being evacuated. Picture: Alamy

'Flowing lava'

Professor Agust Gudmundsson from the Department of Earth Sciences at Royal Holloway University told LBC that is a "very powerful eruption".

He said the main danger for the town of Grindavik is "flowing lava".

He warned that this is the first time the fissure (a volcanic vent from which lava erupts) has passed inside the protective barriers meaning that the town, which is home to around 4,000 residents, now has "no protection".

However, he did say the eruption - which is expected to last for a few days - should have no impact on air travel.

Read more: National living wage rise kicks in as 'awful April' brings slew of tax and bill hikes

Read more: Three killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London

Professor warned the main danger is "flowing lava"
Professor Gudmundsson warned the main danger is "flowing lava". Picture: YouTube

Last week, seismic activity was reported in the area.

Around ten earthquakes were recorded near the magma tunnel, prompting heightened vigilance among monitoring teams.

The evacuation of Grindavík - which is home to the famous Blue Lagoon - and the surrounding areas has begun, according to Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, spokesperson for Civil Defense (Almannavarnir).

They added magma volume beneath Svartsengi is at its highest since the eruption series began in December 2023.

An aerial view shows lava from an active volcano engulfing the road near Grindavik, Iceland
An aerial view shows lava from an active volcano engulfing the road near Grindavik, Iceland. Picture: Alamy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Person handling house bills and receipt with calculator

Why are bills going up so much? Reasons behind council tax and energy bill price surge

The car crashed into a bus opposite Feltham Young Offenders institution

Mercedes driver and two passengers killed after car hits bus in fireball crash in west London
Energy price cap increase

Households urged to seek fixed energy deals as latest price cap hike takes effect

Paul Mescal, from left, Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson, cast members of the upcoming films about The Beatles

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan to star in new collection of Beatles biopics

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy who were found dead at home in February

Gene Hackman and wife's autopsy records can be released but judge blocks some documents after family plea
Street sign giving directions to Parliament Street and Whitehall in London.

Only third of civil servants can fit in government offices amid ballooning Whitehall staff and 'work from home culture'

World News

See more World News

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

1 hour ago

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

14 hours ago

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News