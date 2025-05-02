Number of people infected with parasite rises to 50 after visit to Welsh petting farm - as number expected to rise

By Flaminia Luck

The number of people thought to have contracted a parasitic infection from calf and lamb feeding sessions at a farm in south Wales has increased to nearly 50, with more cases expected to be confirmed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The number of people thought to have contracted a parasitic infection from calf and lamb feeding sessions at a farm in south Wales has increased to nearly 50, with more cases expected to be confirmed.

Public Health Wales announced an investigation into Cowbridge Farm Shop in the Vale of Glamorgan on Wednesday, after 28 people fell ill.

The health body said in an update on Friday that number had increased to 47.

Cowbridge Farm Shop has voluntarily ceased all public animal feeding and is co-operating with the investigation, Public Health Wales said.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness.

It is often linked to contact with animals, particularly young farm animals such as calves and lambs.

Symptoms, which include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains and nausea, usually start two to 10 days after contact and can last for up to two weeks.

The infection's incubation period means Public Health Wales expects the number of cases to increase from 47 in the coming weeks.

Read more: Prince Harry loses Court of Appeal challenge over security arrangements in the UK

Read more: United Nations judge jailed for six years for forcing woman to work as personal slave

Su Mably, Public Health Wales consultant in health protection said: "We are continuing to investigate this outbreak with our partners.

"While the infection is usually mild and self-limiting, it can be more serious in young children or people with weakened immune systems.

"We urge anyone who visited the farm and is feeling unwell to contact their GP or NHS 111."

Public Health Wales said on Wednesday people should be aware of the "potential health risks" of visiting petting farms, adding that "pregnant women should take particular care and avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season".