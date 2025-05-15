Walthamstow fire: 100 firefighters tackle giant blaze at block of flats

15 May 2025, 17:10 | Updated: 15 May 2025, 17:14

Credit: @LondonFire on X
Credit: @LondonFire on X. Picture: London Fire Brigade on X

By Alice Brooker

Around 100 firefighters have been tackling a major fire at a block of flats in Walthamstow.

Approximately 100 firefighters were required to tackle a huge blaze at a block of flats in Walthamstow.

A woman and baby have reportedly been treated at the scene as two floors and roof of a block of flats in east London were alight on Thursday afternoon.

The fire raged on the fifth and sixth floor of the flats on Collendale Road.

One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used at the scene as a water tower to help fight the fire from above. The drone team was also on scene.

Control Officers took the first of 51 calls at 1:35pm and mobilised crews from Walthamstow, Tottenham, Hornsey and surrounding fire stations to the scene.

The fire was under control as of 4:26pm on Thursday, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More than 100 firefighters were at the scene for the blaze in Walthamstow
More than 100 firefighters were at the scene for the blaze in Walthamstow. Picture: Alamy

