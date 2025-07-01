Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks found scattered in UK park

Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks discovered scattered across UK park. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

An urgent warning has been issued to dog walkers frequenting a popular park in south Wales after the latest incident involving fishhooks hidden inside dog treats.

Monmouthshire County Council issued a warning on Friday after they received several reports of dog treats containing fish hooks found scattered across Castle Meadows, Monmouthshire, South Wales.

It's the latest incident involving laced dog treats at the popular dog walking spot, with the local council taking to Facebook to urge locals to "please be vigilant!".

Local dog walkers were left alarmed after discovering the hooks on a morning walk, with one user remarking: "What's the matter with people?!"

One local told of how they came across the treats while on a walk at around 8am on June 27, with another couple out for a stroll bringing out two dog treats with hidden "hooks inserted inside".

"About halfway between the river and Linda Vista, I found one treat on the side of the path... When I returned to the carpark, a gentleman told me that others had been found near the benches by the entrance to the Meadows."

"We have received reports that dog treats containing fishing hooks have been placed on the footpaths at Mill Street, Abergavenny, which leads to the River Usk and may also be found in Castle Meadows itself," Monmouthshire County Council wrote in a Facebook post.

"The police are aware of the situation. If you are walking your dog in the area, please exercise caution."

The post saw one user comment: "Disgusting humans need to be punished. The cruelty is unbelievable, the pain any animal would suffer eating these is heartbreaking."

It marks the latest case of 'booby-trapped' dog treats being left in the park, after a Jack Russell named Enfys was taken ill after eating eating the snack.

The treats were found near the benches by the entrance to the Meadows.". Picture: Monmouth County Council

Described as a "terrifying ordeal" by Enfys owner, the incident took place during an otherwise normal walk at Castle Meadows, in Abergavenny, South Wales.

The pooch required emergency surgery after chomping on the treat, with an X-ray revealing two hooks in the dog's stomach.