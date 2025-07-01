Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks found scattered in UK park

1 July 2025, 12:31 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 12:33

Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks discovered scattered across UK park
Urgent warning after dog treats laced with fishhooks discovered scattered across UK park. Picture: Facebook

By Danielle de Wolfe

An urgent warning has been issued to dog walkers frequenting a popular park in south Wales after the latest incident involving fishhooks hidden inside dog treats.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monmouthshire County Council issued a warning on Friday after they received several reports of dog treats containing fish hooks found scattered across Castle Meadows, Monmouthshire, South Wales.

It's the latest incident involving laced dog treats at the popular dog walking spot, with the local council taking to Facebook to urge locals to "please be vigilant!".

Local dog walkers were left alarmed after discovering the hooks on a morning walk, with one user remarking: "What's the matter with people?!"

One local told of how they came across the treats while on a walk at around 8am on June 27, with another couple out for a stroll bringing out two dog treats with hidden "hooks inserted inside".

"About halfway between the river and Linda Vista, I found one treat on the side of the path... When I returned to the carpark, a gentleman told me that others had been found near the benches by the entrance to the Meadows."

Read more: Rachel Reeves poised to announce cash Isa cut

Read more: Crowds watch in horror as man, 37, stabbed in face with sword through visor during battle re-enactment at castle

Posted by Charley Meates on Thursday, March 27, 2025

"We have received reports that dog treats containing fishing hooks have been placed on the footpaths at Mill Street, Abergavenny, which leads to the River Usk and may also be found in Castle Meadows itself," Monmouthshire County Council wrote in a Facebook post.

"The police are aware of the situation. If you are walking your dog in the area, please exercise caution."

The post saw one user comment: "Disgusting humans need to be punished. The cruelty is unbelievable, the pain any animal would suffer eating these is heartbreaking."

It marks the latest case of 'booby-trapped' dog treats being left in the park, after a Jack Russell named Enfys was taken ill after eating eating the snack.

The treats were found near the benches by the entrance to the Meadows."
The treats were found near the benches by the entrance to the Meadows.". Picture: Monmouth County Council

Described as a "terrifying ordeal" by Enfys owner, the incident took place during an otherwise normal walk at Castle Meadows, in Abergavenny, South Wales.

The pooch required emergency surgery after chomping on the treat, with an X-ray revealing two hooks in the dog's stomach.

Latest News

See more Latest News

House prices have slumped due to the increase in stamp duty, experts believe.

House prices fall unexpectedly after Rachel Reeves's stamp duty tax raid

Breaking News

‘Death to the IDF’ chant wasn’t inciting violence, claim band at centre of Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in The Fast And The Furious, the original 2001 film

Vin Diesel says Paul Walker character will be back for next Fast and Furious

Three senior leaders at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Three bosses at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter
Los Angeles Premiere Of "My Policeman" - Arrivals

Harry Styles' mystery new woman 'revealed' after passionate Glastonbury kiss

The Metropolitan Police is to roll out a new device which makes it easier to record bruising on victims of abuse.

Met Police seek to improve conviction rates with new tech to photograph bruises on women of colour

World News

See more World News

Women cool off in a public fountain during the first summer heatwave in Seville

IN PICTURES: Europe swelters in 40C “heat dome”

1 hour ago

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

3 hours ago

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital

'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News