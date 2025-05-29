Urgent ‘do not eat’ warning issued as major supermarket recalls bread over allergy risk

A major supermarket has issued an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning, recalling a pack of bread rolls which could endanger thousands. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

A major supermarket has issued an urgent ‘do not eat’ warning, recalling a pack of bread rolls which could endanger thousands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Iceland has recalled a pack of bread rolls, because they contain an ingredient that is not listed on the packaging.

The undeclared ingredient, barley, poses a risk to those who are allergic to gluten, which is usually found in barley, wheat and rye.

The supermarket giant is now asking customers to return its Daily Bakery 4 Sub Rolls if they purchased them, and return them to any Iceland store for a refund.

The bread rolls affected are only those with the best before date of 02 June 2025 printed on them.

The massive supermarket chain said it has contacted all the relevant allergy support organisations, which will get in touch with their members about the recall.

Iceland is now asking customers to return its Daily Bakery 4 Sub Rolls if they purchased them, and return them to any Iceland retail store for a refund. Picture: Iceland.co.uk

In the UK, coeliac disease affects at least one in every hundred people, translating to roughly 6.5 million people, though many are undiagnosed.

It is estimated that only 36% are diagnosed with the disease, leaving many more unaware of the risks, or suffering health conditions related to gluten without knowing.

Read more: Starmer to brand Farage’s economics a ‘fantasy’ that will lead to Liz Truss-style meltdown

Read more: Drought declared in North West England after record dry weather

People with the disease have to avoid gluten, as their immune systems react to it in a way that causes damage to the small intestine.

Other serious health complications can include the immune system attacking the body’s own tissues, leading to malnutrition.

Some of the symptoms include abdominal pain, bloating, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.