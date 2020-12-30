Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference

30 December 2020, 16:54

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lead a press conference from Downing Street, as an additional 20 million people are placed into Tier 4 from midnight.

Downing Street have confirmed that the press conference will begin at 5pm this afternoon.

Boris Johnson is likely to mention the Brexit deal, after it passed through the House of Commons by a majority of 448.

However, he is facing a growing public health crisis as Buckinghamshire became the second county to declare a "major incident" as the number of Covid-19 patients puts pressure on the NHS.

Read more: Essex declares 'major incident' as hospitals risk being overwhelmed by Covid-19

Read more: UK Covid deaths jump by 981 in deadliest day since April

Millions more people in England will be plunged into Tier 4 from tomorrow, as other areas which have enjoyed lower restrictions will be placed under Tier 3, it has been confirmed.

The latest announcement means an additional 20 million people will be in almost total lockdown from one minute past midnight, taking the total number to 44 million - 78% of England's population.

UK News

See more UK News

Gavin Williamson speaks in the House of Commons

Covid hotspot primary schools to remain shut with secondary return delayed

1 hour ago

Ambulances queued outside the Royal London Hospital, in London as hospitals face being overwhelmed.

UK Covid deaths jump by 981 in deadliest day since April

1 hour ago

Huge swathes of the UK will be heading into Tier 4

Millions more plunged into Tier 4 as hospitals see surge of Covid-19 patients

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

People run after an explosion at the airport in Aden, Yemen

Deadly blast hits Yemeni airport shortly after government plane lands

8 mins ago

Hundreds of bathers take part in the Courage Polar Bear Dip for World Vision in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, on New Year’s Day in 2019

Virtual events offer cool alternative as new year polar plunges put on ice

58 mins ago

The damage after a landslide in a residential area in Ask, near Oslo

10 injured as landslide destroys homes in Norwegian village

2 hours ago

The News Explained

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?

4 hours ago

44 million people in England will be in Tier 4 from 00.01 on 31 December.

Coronavirus: Which new areas will enter Tier 4 in England?

7 days ago

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

7 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London