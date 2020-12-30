Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Downing Street press conference

By Joe Cook

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lead a press conference from Downing Street, as an additional 20 million people are placed into Tier 4 from midnight.

Downing Street have confirmed that the press conference will begin at 5pm this afternoon.

Boris Johnson is likely to mention the Brexit deal, after it passed through the House of Commons by a majority of 448.

However, he is facing a growing public health crisis as Buckinghamshire became the second county to declare a "major incident" as the number of Covid-19 patients puts pressure on the NHS.

Millions more people in England will be plunged into Tier 4 from tomorrow, as other areas which have enjoyed lower restrictions will be placed under Tier 3, it has been confirmed.

The latest announcement means an additional 20 million people will be in almost total lockdown from one minute past midnight, taking the total number to 44 million - 78% of England's population.