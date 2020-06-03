Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson's first PMQ's since Dominic Cummings scandal

Boris Johnson is set to face Sir Keir Starmer for the first time today as Parliament reconvenes for Prime Minister's Questions.

The Prime Minister has faced a difficult few weeks after his senior aide admitting driving 260 miles from London to Durham for childcare during the height of lockdown.

Mr Cummings then admitted driving a further 60 miles to Barnard Castle and back, claiming this was to test his eyesight after he suffered coronavirus symptoms.

Durham police later said this was a "minor breach" of lockdown rules, and said they would not be taking it any further.

Despite calls from across the political spectrum for Mr Cummings to resign or be fired, the PM stuck by his embattled aide and even allowed him to take the unprecedented step of holding his own press conference in the gardens of Downing Street to answer allegations.

Sir Keir earlier today said the PM needs to "get a grip on coronavirus" or risk having a second wave in the UK.

In an interview with The Guardian, Sir Keir said Mr Johnson "has got to get a grip" and expressed concerns that the Government is now "winging it" when it comes to relaxing lockdown.

He added: "I am putting the Prime Minister on notice that he has got to get a grip and restore public confidence in the Government's handling of the epidemic.

"If we see a sharp rise in the R rate, the infection rate, or a swathe of local lockdowns, responsibility for that falls squarely at the door of No 10.

"We all know the public have made huge sacrifices. This mismanagement of the last few weeks is the responsibility of the Government."

Watch PMQs on the link above from 12pm.

