Watch LIVE: Education Secretary delivers coronavirus news conference

2 July 2020, 16:40 | Updated: 2 July 2020, 16:43

Gavin Williamson is due to deliver the a government press briefing later today - you can watch it here once the conference begins.

The Education Secretary is due to announce plans for getting children in England back to school in September.

It is expected schools in England will be told to stagger break times, overhaul the curriculum and group pupils into "bubbles".

Year groups will also be banned from mixing in assemblies and choirs and headteachers will need to be ready to shut down their school again in the event of a virus outbreak.

Read more: Gavin Williamson to announce plans for overhaul of schools ahead of pupils return

Follow all the latest updates below

