Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock to give No 10 briefing after vaccine breakthrough

Matt Hancock will chair a televised Downing Street briefing today. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to update the nation on the pandemic amid the news of another Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

The Downing Street press conference will come hours after US firm Moderna's announcement that their jab is 94.5 per cent effective in trials.

British scientists have hailed the news as "tremendously exciting" but the UK has not ordered any doses yet. It follows Pfizer's 90 per cent effective jab.

Earlier Mr Hancock announced the creation of two mega-labs in Leamington Spa and Scotland, which will increase the UK's testing capacity by 600,000 a day when operational.

Flanked by Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam, he could also give an update on rapid testing facilities being rolled out for councils and plans to test care home visitors.

