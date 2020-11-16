Watch LIVE: Matt Hancock to give No 10 briefing after vaccine breakthrough

16 November 2020, 13:59

Matt Hancock will chair a televised Downing Street briefing today
Matt Hancock will chair a televised Downing Street briefing today. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to update the nation on the pandemic amid the news of another Covid-19 vaccine breakthrough.

The Downing Street press conference will come hours after US firm Moderna's announcement that their jab is 94.5 per cent effective in trials.

British scientists have hailed the news as "tremendously exciting" but the UK has not ordered any doses yet. It follows Pfizer's 90 per cent effective jab.

Earlier Mr Hancock announced the creation of two mega-labs in Leamington Spa and Scotland, which will increase the UK's testing capacity by 600,000 a day when operational.

Flanked by Public Health England's Dr Susan Hopkins and deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van Tam, he could also give an update on rapid testing facilities being rolled out for councils and plans to test care home visitors.

Follow live updates below...

Happening Now

UK News

See more UK News

Welsh health minister Vaughan Gething was cautiously optimistic about today's Covid-19 figures

Covid-19 cases continue to fall in Wales after firebreak lockdown

50 mins ago

Members of security were suspended while an investigation was being carried out

Manchester University security guards suspended after claims of racial profiling of student

1 hour ago

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney have had their takeover of Wrexham AFC approved

Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take over Wrexham AFC

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Venezuela’s 2012 Olympic fencing champion Ruben Limardo Gascon

Venezuelan Olympian delivers food to support family and keep Tokyo dream alive

40 mins ago

Barack Obama

Obama warns of ‘dangerous path’ amid Trump’s refusal to accept election result

2 hours ago

A police officer videos the crime scene inside a Thalys train at Arras train station, northern France, in 2015

Trial begins in France over foiled train attack which inspired Hollywood film

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Multiple vaccines are currently being developed

Which Covid-19 vaccines has the UK ordered?

44 mins ago

The Moderna Covid vaccine has reported the highest positive results so far

Moderna Covid vaccine: Efficacy rate, how it works and side effects

2 hours ago

Boris Johnson has confirmed he needs to self-isolate for two weeks

Boris Johnson Coronavirus: When did he have Covid-19 before?

4 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London