WATCH: Tense moment King's Guard shouts at tourists after they grab reins of his horse

The woman received a shock when she grabbed the horses reins. Picture: TikTok

By Henry Moore

This is the tense moment two tourists were shouted at by a furious King’s Guard after grabbing the reins of his horse.

One clip shows a grinning man approach the royal guard in London before clutching the horse's reins.

He quickly received the shock of his life, however, the guard screamed: "Get off the lead!"

The tourist, clearly disgruntled by the guard's tone, continues to pose next to the horse before walking away.

A second clip shows a woman attempting the same stunt in a bid to take a picture.

As she reaches for the horse’s reins, the King’s Guard issues the same warning, shouting: "Don't hold the reins!"

Unlike the man in the previous clip, though, this woman ignores the advice, prompting the guard to move the horse in her direction.

Confronted with the towing horse, she quickly moves back but still takes a picture.

Grabbing hold of King Guard horses to take selfies or other photos is strictly forbidden and often results in tense exchanges between tourists and royal officials in England’s capital.

Last year, a tourist suffered a nasty shock when she was bitten by a King's Guard horse that she was stroking while posing for a photo.

The woman reached out to touch the horse's neck as she smiled for a photo at Horse Guards Parade in central London.

But the horse appeared to get irritated and reached round to bite the woman, who stumbled back, startled.

Footage of the incident went viral, garnering hundreds of thousands of views.

The man who was taking the photo comforted her and they walked off.

In line with protocol, the King's Guard horseman himself did not move during the entire incident.

The woman touched the horse despite a sign warning tourists that says: "Beware! Horses may kick or bite.”