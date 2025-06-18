Exclusive

Water company fines will be used to clean up rivers, lakes and seas, government confirms

18 June 2025, 22:30

Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon UK
Waste water flows out of an outflow waste water pipe into the river in Devon. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Water company fines and penalties will be allocated to projects to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas, the government has confirmed to LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It is a criminal offence for water companies to breach their environmental permits, for example, by releasing excessive pollution into a river.

The most serious cases, such as illegal sewage spills, will see fines issued to the company and criminal prosecutions for bosses.

The government has said the current volume of sewage being discharged into waters is "unacceptable".

It has now been confirmed that £100m in water company fines and penalties levied against companies since October 2023 will be reinvested into projects to clean up our waterways – as well as future fines and penalties.

These could include local projects and programmes to address pollution and improve water quality around the country.

Read more: England faces ‘huge’ water shortages of 5bn litres a day by 2055, officials warn

Read more: Water sector needs ‘root-and-branch’ reform, MPs say

Protesters call for government action and stronger regulations on water companies
Protesters call for government action and stronger regulations on water companies. Picture: Alamy

A record 81 criminal investigations have been launched into water companies as part of a new government operation spearheaded by Environment Secretary Steve Reed.

Through the Water (Special Measures) Act, unfair bonuses have been banned and bosses who cover up illegal sewage spills now face prison - with further measures set to come into force.

Mr Reed told LBC: "The Conservatives broke our water system, leading to record levels of sewage being dumped in our rivers.

"With this Labour government, the era of profiting from pollution is over."

He added: "OFWAT recently announced the biggest fine ever handed to a water company in history.

"This Labour government will invest the money collected from fines into local projects to clean up our rivers, lakes and seas for good."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Energy bill discounts of £150 will be extended to another 2.7 million households to help with fuel costs next winter.

Millions more households to get £150 energy bill discounts as government extends scheme to help with fuel costs
A bag from Primark, found in the Weija Ashbread landfill, an older textile dump site sited on the Densu river, upriver from the protected wetlands, outside Accra, Ghana.

'This is dangerous': Discarded clothes from UK brands including Next, Asda and M&S found in protected Ghana wetlands
School crossing lollipop sign

Lollipop man ordered to stop high-fiving crossing children

Dame Diana Johnson said “there is absolutely no place for violent, misogynistic and harmful content online”, after several MPs urged the Government to expand the definition of “extreme pornographic images”.

‘No place for violent content online,’ says policing minister in pornography ban pledge

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system

Friend of missing Jay Slater witness reveals details of 'two knives' carried by teen on the night he died in Tenerife
Claire Boyd underwent surgery in a bid to address a long history of abdominal pain

Family walks out of inquest after coroner rejects malnutrition in hospital death

World News

See more World News

‘I like to make decisions at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

‘I like to decide at the last second': Trump continues to mull US strike but suggests Iran could visit White House

1 hour ago

Devastating new footage has emerged showing the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash carrying the coffin of his younger brother, who died in the fatal disaster.

New video shows heartbreaking moment lone Air India survivor limps as he carries brother’s coffin at funeral

3 hours ago

Iran's supreme leader has hit back at Trump.

'Nobody knows what I'm gonna do': Trump's cryptic message as Iran brands claims of Washington talks 'despicable lies'

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News