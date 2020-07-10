"We must admit there is a problem with systemic racism", ex-police detective tells LBC

By Kate Buck

Britain must admit there is a systemic problem with racism in the police to do something about it, a former police detective has told LBC.

Kevin Maxwell, a former detective for Greater Manchester Police and the Metropolitan Police, said that in the 20 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed, the treatment of black and brown people on British streets has become worse.

It comes as an investigation is being launched into police forces in England and Wales to establish whether there are “systemic issues which should be addressed”.

Speaking with LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Mr Maxwell said: "Black people in this country are nine times more likely to be stopped and searched by police, three times more likely to be arrested, three times more likely to be tasered.

"Black people are four times more likely to be detained under the Mental Health Act, twice as likely to die in police custody."

He added: "This is not about blame. We want to make our country better. These are the police's own stats from the Home Office and the Ministry of Justice, people are not just making this up.

"How can it be worse than 20 years on since the report from Stephen Lawrence's murder with regards to the treatment of black and brown people?"

He continued: "There's a systemic problem, and I often say to people, unless we admit it and we own it, then we can do something about it".

