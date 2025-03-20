Exclusive

'We need answers': Devastated family calls for more support after huge blaze destroys home

The roof collapsed due to the fire. Picture: Supplied

By Emma Soteriou

A devastated family that had their home destroyed by a fire is calling for answers from their housing association.

The massive fire ripped through three homes in Shepperton on December 13, "completely destroying" two of the properties.

Phoenix, 24, was at home with her family when the fire - believed to have been caused by a gas explosion - began to spread.

Six fire engines attended the scene, with firefighters battling the blaze throughout the next day.

Despite Phoenix's home not being fully destroyed, the property became uninhabitable, with the ceilings collapsing in and the roof falling down.

"There was a lot of water damage as well because the fire brigade had to go in through our house to try and put the fire out," Phoenix told LBC.

The family has since set up a fundraising page to help rebuild their lives.

Devastating fire rips through neighbourhood in Shepperton

Recalling the scenes from December 13, Phoenix said: "The two houses next to us were completely in flames.

"He ran in and he got everybody out and then eventually he had to go back for my dog as well because she'd been left in one of the rooms.

"My family were all outside, it was absolutely freezing.

"There were more than six fire engines who had to attend to put the fire out. There was a slight delay because they had to get a water tank there, but everything was just devastating.

"They said that there were two gas explosions, one of my family members as well had said she'd heard gas explosions."

She continued: "Thank God, we were all safe. Nobody was killed."

The worst hit was a neighbour's son, who was taken to A&E after suffering from smoke inhalation. He has since made a full recovery.

"It was just such a horrific ordeal for us to have to cope with, especially so close to Christmas," Phoenix said.

"My nephews, we were worried that they wouldn't have their Christmas... but there were a few people who donated presents for them."

For the first night, the family was homeless, and resorted to staying at a relative's house. They were then put in a hotel for a week until a more permanent alternative was provided.

Luckily, the family were settled for Christmas, with the younger children still able to enjoy the celebrations.

"My nephews, we were worried that they would have their Christmas," Phoenix explained.

"But thank God there were a few people who donated presents as well for the kids. So there was a way."

She added: "If it were just us, they would have had no Christmas presents because we were really struggling with getting food... getting everything."

Looking forward, Phoenix said the family's main priority was "trying to rebuild our lives, rebuild our home and come together as a family" to ensure a stable future.

"Right now, we're just waiting and seeing what's going to happen," she said. "Where are we going? What are our long term plans for the family? We're not sure at this point in time. We're really not sure.

"Even with the insurance... we still haven't been reimbursed for anything."

The family was told that they may have to move back to their property as parts of it were still salvageable.

"That's something that is really concerning for us," Phoenix said. "My family don't want to complain too much or seem as though they've been difficult because they just want to have a stable home.

"But we really want to know what our future plans will hold. We don't think that place is safe for us."

She continued: "I think we just need now, more than ever, a plan, something that will reassure us and reassure me that this won't happen again.

"All we want now is answers. We want to know what has happened. We want to know that we don't have to worry about gas explosions or random fires occurring. We want to know that the children will be safe."

Ceilings collapsed in the property. Picture: Supplied

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service told LBC they were called to the scene at around 8.31pm on Friday 13 December 2024.

"At its peak, we had six fire engines and one water carrier in attendance," they said.

"Three homes were affected, and we worked closely with partners to support the occupants.

"Our last fire engine left the scene at 14:30 the following day and we handed the incident over to A2 Dominion."

Dawn Wightman, Director of Customers & Communities at A2Dominion, said: "The safety of our customers is our number one priority and following the fire that affected three homes we took swift action to re-home everyone.

"We fully understand the concerns that some customers may have and we would like to reassure them that we’re taking all the necessary steps to ensure all homes are fully restored and safe to live in.

"We acknowledge this process will take some time to complete and we will continue to do everything we can to support and keep all our customers updated along the way."