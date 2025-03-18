Exclusive

'We need to treat taxpayer money with respect': Ministers freeze civil service credit cards after spending quadruples

18 March 2025, 08:11 | Updated: 18 March 2025, 08:33

Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen
Civil servants are having their credit cards frozen. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A senior Cabinet minister has said that the government must treat taxpayers' money "with respect" as he ordered almost all of the 20,000 procurement cards used by civil servants to be frozen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that "some of the lines of expenditure... were" unjustifiable".

Civil servants will have to reapply for the cards and justify why they need them, or they will be cancelled by the end of the month.

Government spending on the credit cards has effectively quadrupled in the last five years, jumping from £155 million in 2020-21 to £675 million in 2024-25.

Mr McFadden said: "What I've done is called a halt, stopped all of them, except those being used by people in conflict zones and so on abroad, where I can see the essential need, and asked that anyone who feels they need one of these cards has to reapply.

Read more: Overhauling 'unsustainable' benefits 'makes moral and economic sense', ministers insist, amid brewing Labour revolt

Read more: ‘We’ve never been closer to a peace deal’ in Ukraine, says White House ahead of Trump-Putin talks

Nick Ferrari is joined by Pat McFadden | Watch in full

"We will also lower the expenditure limit on them, without approval, from the current level to a fraction of the current level. And look, the whole idea behind it is this is taxpayers money and we want people to treat it with respect."

The move comes after Sir Keir Starmer vowed to reshape the "flabby" state and slash the cost of bureaucracy.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden said the so-called government procurement cards should only be provided to officials when it is "absolutely essential".

Cards used by diplomatic staff in unstable environments will be among a small number exempt from the freeze.

The Government expects to reduce the number of civil service credit cards in use by at least 50%.

Billions of pounds in spending cuts expected in the Spring Statement

New spending controls will bring down the maximum spend for hospitality from £2500 to £500, with anything over the new limit requiring approval from the director general.

Civil servants will also be barred from using cards for common goods and services that can be dealt with at scale instead - such as booking official travel, training or buying office supplies.

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Mr McFadden said: "We must ensure taxpayers' money is spent on improving the lives of working people.

"It's not right that hundreds of millions of pounds are spent on government credit cards each year, without high levels of scrutiny or challenge. Only officials for whom it is absolutely essential should have a card.

"Our clampdown on government credit cards will deliver savings that can be used to drive our plan for change - securing our borders, getting the NHS back on its feet and rebuilding Britain."

The Conservative Party said it supported cutting wasteful spending and that Labour was following in their footsteps.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "Conservatives will always support cutting waste across government, and we will always support measures to stop the frivolous spending of taxpayer money.

They added: "It was Conservative government that took the first steps to increase Government Procurement Card transparency and cut nonsense spending."

The spokesman also accused Labour of refusing to publish information on its government credit card spending to Parliament.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Driving test rules have changed

Warning over new rules for driving tests, as ministers push to slash waiting times

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Portrait

Fresh twist in death of Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy as it emerges she called doctors a day after police say she died
Part of the River Trent had 50 times the bacteria of safe swimming water

'There's something wrong with the water': Bacteria in UK river 50 times higher than safe swimming levels
The crash occurred on Friday night, near Shifnal, and involved a silver Audi A1

Third teenager dies after horror crash in West Midlands as one left fighting for life

King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King and Queen set to meet Pope next month despite pontiff's ill health

Badenoch is expected to drop the party’s commitment to net zero, which the UK is legally required to reach by 2050, in a speech on Tuesday.

UK net zero target by 2050 is ‘impossible’ without bankrupting Britain, says Kemi Badenoch

World News

See more World News

This image taken from NASA video shows the SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague.

NASA astronauts 'stranded' in space for months begin journey back to Earth in SpaceX Dragon capsule

3 hours ago

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire collapses as IDF launches 'extensive' strikes on Gaza killing 'at least 330'

3 hours ago

Israel has launched the largest strikes on Gaza since the ceasefire agreement with Hamas, killing and injuring dozens while promising 'increasing military force'.

Israel launches 'extensive' deadly strikes on Gaza, which Hamas says indicate 'unilateral end to ceasefire'

7 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News