Fresh concerns over weight-loss jabs as medication linked to dozens of deaths

At least 82 Brits are known to have died after taking weight-loss drugs. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

At least 82 Brits are known to have died after taking weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed the number to the Times - and it applies until the end of January.

The news has prompted fresh safety concerns over the jabs and whether they should still be prescribed.

The data shows 22 people died after using the medicine for weight loss - while another 60 fatalities were linked to its use in treating type 2 diabetes.

Back in December, a stark warning was issued to Brits attempting to get their hands on weight loss drugs as officials spoke of the "tremendous" dangers of black market weight loss drugs.

Still life of the big three injectable prescription weight loss medicines. Ozempic, Victoza and Wegovy. Picture: Alamy

Andy Morling, deputy head of enforcement at the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA), which is responsible for overseeing the sale of drugs in the UK, said people have suffered “tremendous harm” as a result of taking counterfeit goods bought on the black market - and confessed the problem “keeps [him] awake a night.”

It comes after the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) suggested there could be an "explosion in the unlicensed sale of medication online" because of a shortage of the Diabetes medication Ozempic.

Speaking to LBC, Mr Morling said: “These are things that have probably been put together in their bedrooms by mixing various powders that they’ve purchased on the internet themselves, they’ve put it into syringes which are in no way sterile.

“My advice is you cannot buy weight loss medicines on social media, on websites or in a beauty salon without a prescription.”

The MHRA figures show that 18 deaths were explicitly linked to Mounjaro, while 29 occurred following the use of Ozempic, Rybelsus, or Wegovy, all of which contain the active ingredient semaglutide. Another 35 fatalities were associated with Saxenda and Victoza, which contain liraglutide, The Sun reported.

