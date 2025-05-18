'We'll keep pushing': George Clooney continues campaign for Elgin Marbles to return to Greece

18 May 2025, 22:34 | Updated: 18 May 2025, 22:35

The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.
The Oscar winner continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The American actor is campaigning for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to return to Greece.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Oscar winner, alongside his wife Amal, continues to campaign for the ownership of the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece from the British Museum.

Clooney told the Greek newspaper Ta Nea: “They’re going to come back. I know they are.

"My wife and I both have worked to get the Parthenon Marbles back to Greece. We’ll keep pushing until it happens. There’s no question about it.”

This comes as Museum chairman George Osborne is engaged in ongoing talks with the Greek government.

The Elgin Marbles, also known as the Parthenon Sculptures, were removed by Lord Elgin from occupied Athens in the early 19th century when he was the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire.

Read More: Brexit ‘reset’ deal set to give British travellers access to EU passport queues again - as talks go 'down to the wire'

Read More: Criminals could fill potholes, clean bins and scrub graffiti under government plans

They are part of friezes that adorned the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the Acropolis and have been displayed at the British Museum in London for more than 200 years.

UNESCO concluded in 2022 that Britain has an obligation to return the artefacts.

Parthenon sculptures of Ancient Greece aka Elgin Marbles at the British Museum.
Parthenon sculptures of Ancient Greece aka Elgin Marbles at the British Museum. Picture: Alamy

Clooney has supported the Greek cause since 2014 - describing the return as "the right thing to do" to Greek reporters while promoting The Monuments Men.

Amal Clooney said it was a "powerful cry for justice". That same year she visited Athens to meet with the Greek government to advise on the legalities around the marbles issue.

The lawyer published a book Who Owns History? which sets out the moral and legal arguments of the debate.

Clooney made his remarks while starring on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck, a historical drama he directed and co-wrote in 2005.

Amal Alamuddin Clooney (C) meets Culture Minister Kostas Tasoulas (L) of Greece in Athens as part of a team advising the Greek government on its bid to reclaim the Parthenon marbles classical Greek marble sculpture from Britain in 2014.
Amal Alamuddin Clooney (C) meets Culture Minister Kostas Tasoulas (L) of Greece in Athens as part of a team advising the Greek government on its bid to reclaim the Parthenon marbles classical Greek marble sculpture from Britain in 2014. Picture: Getty

In 2014, Boris Johnson, then Mayor of London, quipped "“someone urgently needs to restore George Clooney’s marbles”.

He's "advocating nothing less than the Hitlerian agenda for London’s cultural treasures," the politician added.

Clooney responded to Johnson's comments as "too much hyperbole washed down with a few whiskies".

In 2022, UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said: "I can sympathise with some of the arguments, but I do think that is a very dangerous and slippy road to embark down."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled a meeting with the Greek Prime Minister over his remarks about the statues.

Clooney has support from actors Stephen Fry and Liam Neeson.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Everton fan outside the ground during the Premier League match at Goodison Park.

Goodbye Goodison Park: Everton fans bid emotional farewell to historic home with fitting 2-0 win against Southampton
Ms Stancombe said she wanted Elsie’s Story to “create a legacy of love and hope” in her daughter’s name.

Mother of Southport victim praises ‘inspiring’ blood donors

Chelsea's Millie Bright (centre) lifts the FA Cup trophy with team-mates following victory in the Adobe Women's FA Cup Final match at Wembley Stadium, London.

Chelsea seal domestic treble with 3-0 victory over Manchester United in women's FA Cup final
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie gets treatment on the pitch as fans invade the pitch after Dundee United's victory over Aberdeen at Tannadice Park, Dundee.

Aberdeen footballer sustains 'serious facial injury' after being struck by chair in 'mindless act' of violence by fan
James Corden at the 2025 BAFTA Television Awards.

James Corden 'open' to becoming Mayor of London

Food bank demand

Major supermarkets team up for new campaign to fight hunger in the UK

World News

See more World News

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

Israel to allow 'basic amount' of food into Gaza to prevent 'starvation crisis'

1 hour ago

Romanian presidential candidate Nicusor Dan speaks to supporters after exit poll results were announced in Bucharest, on May 18, 2025.

Hard-right candidate rejects exit poll results as pro-West moderate leads Romania's Presidential race

4 hours ago

Thousands protest against the tourism model and mass tourism in the Canary Islands

Thousands protest in British holiday hotspot demanding end to 'crushing' number of tourists

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News