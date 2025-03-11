Breaking News

Girl, 13, charged with murder after mother-of-three found dead in house

11 March 2025, 20:57 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 20:58

Newcomen Road
Newcomen Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A 13-year-old girl has been charged with the murder of a woman in Wellingborough.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also charged with arson with attempt to endanger life.

She was arrested on Monday following the discovery of a body in a house in Newcomen Road, shortly after 3am that morning.

Formal identification has yet to be confirmed, but she is believed to be 43-year-old mother-of-three Marta Bednarczyk.

A forensic post-mortem investigation, which took place on Tuesday at Leicester Royal Infirmary, gave the preliminary cause of death as being a result of sharp force injury.

Police and firefighters had attended the address following reports of a fire at the property.

Inside, officers found Ms Bednarczyk's body and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

A scene guard remains in place and police are asking people to avoid the immediate area.

Read more: Cargo vessel's captain arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea collision

Read more: Crossbow killer to die in jail after being handed whole-life term for killing his ex, her sister and their mother

Detective Chief Insp Johnny Campbell, the senior investigating officer from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "This evening we have formally charged a 13-year-old Wellingborough girl with murder, and arson, and she will appear before Northampton Magistrates Court at 10am tomorrow.

"I want to take a moment to thank the many police officers and staff who are working and continue to work tirelessly on this investigation since the very tragic events of early yesterday morning.

"And, in particular, all our thoughts are with Marta’s family who have been fully co-operative throughout what has been a devastating couple of days for them.

"Given the developments this evening, we will be making no further comment at this time."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Billy Joel

Billy Joel postpones tour dates due to 'medical condition' after shock fall on stage

Thousands of patients missed screenings for cancer and other diseases.

Thousands miss NHS screenings for cancer and other diseases in huge admin error

Yuriy Sak

'Time for Trump to play his cards': Ukrainian official 'optimistic' about peace but warns 'Russia can't be trusted'
A US-Ukraine delegation met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as officials agreed the US would resume intelligence sharing and security assistance.

'The ball is in Putin's court': Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer with White House set to take deal to Russia
Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in England. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Cargo vessel's captain arrested for gross negligence manslaughter after North Sea collision
Joanne Penney, 40, has been named as the suspected victim of a shooting in a quiet Welsh neighbourhood.

Four more people arrested after mother shot dead on doorstep in possible case of 'mistaken identity'

World News

See more World News

File photo

'Over 100' rail passengers taken hostage in Pakistan after separatist militants hijack train in 'terror attack'

5 hours ago

An easyJet pilot has been suspended after his jet flew too close to a mountain

EasyJet flight 'seconds from disaster' after nearly crashing into mountain with 190 passengers on board

5 hours ago

US and Ukrainian delegations meet in Saudi Arabia as peace talks begin

‘Sign of hope’ as Zelenskyy’s chief of staff posts ‘handshake emoji’ as Ukraine peace talks under way

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News