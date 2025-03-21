New 'Western Forest' to be created in England, with 20 million trees to be planted by 2050

The 'Western Forest' will stretch from the Cotswolds to the Mendips. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A new national forest is going to be created across the west of England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The forest is to be created across a swathe of the west of England from the Cotswolds to the Mendips, the Government has said.

The new "Western Forest" project will create 2,500 hectares (6,200 acres) of woodland by 2030 across five priority areas in Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Bristol, with plans to plant 20 million trees by 2050.

The Government said the announcement was a first step in meeting its manifesto commitment to create three new national forests, and would bring trees and woodlands closer to people in urban centres such as Bristol, Gloucester and Swindon.

The scheme is the first national forest for 30 years - following on from the establishment of the National Forest in the Midlands - and aims to increase woodlands and tree cover to boost wildlife, tackle climate change and provide access to nature for people.

The project will look to integrate trees into the farmed landscape. Picture: Getty

With nearly three-quarters of the planned forest's area (73%) being farmland, part of the project will look to integrate trees into the farmed landscape through agroforestry and farm woodlands, which can regenerate soil and protect against drought and flood while producing food.

The project will also work to revitalise existing woodlands and other important natural habitats, Environment Department (Defra) officials said.

In addition to 2,500 hectares of new woodland, there are plans to bring 1,500 hectares (3,700 acres) of woodland into sustainable management by 2030.

The Western Forest will be spearheaded by the Forest of Avon, one of England's community forests, and supported by up to £7.5 million of Government funding over five years, Defra said.

Read more: 'Wicked and cowardly' drunk barmaid who killed friend in a crash when carrying six passengers after night out jailed

Read more: Peter Kay halts London gig as he warns noisy fans they will be kicked out - weeks after 'Lisa Riley' heckler removed

The project will also work to revitalise existing woodlands and other important natural habitats, Defra said. Picture: Alamy

The funding will help create new woodland that connects existing established woods as well creating mixed habitat and supporting community planting, in locations where it can help nature recover and trees can contribute to alleviating floods and slowing flows of water in storms.

The project also involves England's Community Forests, West of England Combined Authority, local authorities, the National Trust, the Wildlife Trusts, Cotswolds and Mendips National Landscape, and the Forestry Commission.

The National Forest Company, which manages the existing National Forest in the Midlands, will support the new forest's project team.

Nature Minister Mary Creagh said: "We will plant 20 million trees in the Western Forest to bring nature closer to people, prevent flooding and support wildlife."

Alex Stone, chief executive of the Forest of Avon trust, said the project would enhance landscapes and improve the lives of the region's 2.5 million residents, as well as visitors to the area.

She added: "The Western Forest will enhance, connect and improve our urban and rural landscapes, support investment into the region, create jobs and skills opportunities and bring the endless benefits we get back from planting and caring for our trees."

National Forest chief executive John Everitt added: "This initiative builds on the success of the National Forest in the Midlands, where planting more than 9.8 million trees has transformed the landscape, benefiting wildlife, communities and the economy.

"The Western Forest was selected because of its ability to demonstrate a similar scale of ambition, with trees and woods supporting growth and farming while enhancing nature's recovery and access to green space."