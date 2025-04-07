'Councils should be able to seize empty homes', Labour-run Westminster says

Belgrave Road in Pimlico, London. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Local authorities should have the right to take control of properties left vacant for more than six months, a central London council has said.

Westminster City Council has called on the government to give greater powers to local authorities, making it easier to issue Empty Management Dwelling Orders and bring vacant homes under control.

The council claims that at least 11,000 homes are sitting empty, many left unoccupied for several years.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) has pledged to support local councils but has not outlined any specific action.

City of Westminster London UK. Picture: Alamy

Jacqueline Connerky, Westminster City Council's empty property enforcement officer, told the BBC: "What we want to try to do is engage with the owner to bring the property back into use."

The central London council claims to have spent £140m over the last two years on temporary accommodation, despite 11,000 properties in the area sitting empty.

Councils currently have the power to issue Empty Management Dwelling Orders but it is a long and often complicated process.

Adam Hug, Westminster City Council leader, added: "We're looking for the government to help reform the empty dwelling management order system and a number of other changes to help local councils and their empty property officers have those productive conversations with landowners to bring properties into use."

The MHCLG spokesperson said they would support councils to tackle empty homes by strengthening their powers to take over the management of vacant residential premises.

They added that the government would publish more details on the matter soon.