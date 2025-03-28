Breaking News

WH Smith branches to be given a different name after high street business sold in £76m deal

28 March 2025, 07:36 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 07:39

WH Smith will disappear from high streets but will remain at train stations and airports
WH Smith will disappear from high streets but will remain at train stations and airports. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

WH Smith has agreed to sell its UK high street chain in a deal valuing it at £76 million, and will eventually change its name under a rebrand, the company has announced.

The WH Smith name will be erased from town centres. The sale does not include the retailer's travel locations, such as shops in airports and train stations - nor the WHSmith brand.

The new owners - Modella Capital, the company that owns Hobbycraft - will rebrand the stores they are taking on as TGJones.

All the approximately 480 stores and 5,000 staff working for the high street businesses will move under Modella Capital's ownership as part of the deal.

The estate - not including the travel locations - are set to rebrand as TGJones, the company revealed.

Group chief executive Carl Cowling said: "As we continue to deliver on our strategic ambition to become the leading global travel retailer, this is a pivotal moment for WHSmith as we become a business exclusively focused on travel.

"As our travel business has grown, our UK high street business has become a much smaller part of the WHSmith Group.

"High Street is a good business; it is profitable and cash generative with an experienced and high-performing management team.

"However, given our rapid international growth, now is the right time for a new owner to take the high street business forward and for the WHSmith leadership team to focus exclusively on our travel business. I wish the High Street team every success."

