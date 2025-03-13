What is NHS England - and what does abolishing it mean for you?

The NHS logo. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer today announced the government will abolish NHS England - the independent body in charge of running the health service.

NHS England Explained

NHS England was established under the 2013 coalition Government by Tory health secretary Andrew Lansley to give the health service an independent arm.

It employs around 13,500 staff - three times more than the Department of Health.

According to its website, NHS England has a "wide range of statutory functions, responsibilities and regulatory powers", which includes working with government, funding decisions and delivery of NHS services.

Previously described as the "world's biggest quango" NHS England is in charge of the day-to-day running of the NHS and has a budget of over £168 million.

With today's move, the health service will come back under government control for the first time in 13 years.

Importantly, abolishing NHS England does not mean the end of the National Health Service - just that it will soon be under new management.

Keir Starmer has abolished NHS England. Picture: Alamy

Why has it been abolished?

Announcing the decision to scrap the body, Sir Keir Starmer said the move will put the NHS "back at the heart of government where it belongs, freeing it to focus on patients, less bureaucracy, with more money for nurses."

Describing NHS England as an "arms-length body", he said the move will allow the health service to "refocus" on cutting waiting times at "your hospital".Abolishing NHS England will reduce "duplication", saving money that can then be spent on frontline services, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking following today's announcement, health secretary Wes Streeting said he's "lost count" of the amount of Tory MPs who have expressed their regrets for creating the body in private.

Health and Social Care Secretary, Wes Streeting, described the move to abolish NHS England as "the final nail in the coffin" of the Conservative's 2012 reorganisation of the health service.

He said: “This is the final nail in the coffin of the disastrous 2012 reorganisation, which led to the longest waiting times, lowest patient satisfaction, and most expensive NHS in history.

“When money is so tight, we can’t justify such a complex bureaucracy with two organisations doing the same jobs. We need more doers, and fewer checkers, which is why I’m devolving resources and responsibilities to the NHS frontline.

“NHS staff are working flat out but the current system sets them up to fail. These changes will support the huge number of capable, innovative and committed people across the NHS to deliver for patients and taxpayers.

“Just because reform is difficult doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be done. This government will never duck the hard work of reform. We will take on vested interests and change the status quo, so the NHS can once again be there for you when you need it.”

NHS England boss previously resigned

Last month, the chief executive of NHS England, Amanda Pritchard, stepped down from her role.

In a statement, she said: "It has been an enormous privilege to lead the NHS in England through what has undoubtedly been the most difficult period in its history.

"I am immensely proud of the NHS response to Covid-19, and how we have delivered steady recovery from the inevitable impacts of the pandemic, with performance in urgent and emergency care, elective and cancer all improving over the past two years, while NHS teams delivered record levels of activity in primary care, community and mental health services, meaning millions more appointments for patients.

"We always knew the recovery period after a once-in-a-century pandemic was going to be incredibly challenging, and whilst the timeliness and experience of care is still not good enough for too many people, the NHS has achieved a great deal in the face of historic pressure thanks to a relentless focus on innovation and reform.