What are the UK rules around school uniforms?

25 July 2025, 12:56

Pupils Wearing School Uniform In Computer Class
The government has limited schools over how many branded items can be imposed. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The summer holidays have started for many schools and the government has potentially given parents a little more spending money by making a new rule over uniforms.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schools are now limited to how many branded items they can require students to wear as a way of reducing the cost facing parents every year.

But while the news might be welcome to many, some headteachers have hit out at the ruling, stating that uniforms are a good place to start when clamping down on poor behaviour.

Katharine Birbalsingh, of Michaela School in north London, told LBC’s Nick Ferrari: “The uniform issue, the way you turn around a school with behaviour issues is to really clamp down on uniforms. If you only have three items of branded uniform, you just won’t be able to do that.”

Here are the rules around school uniforms in the UK.

Read also: Supermarket puts school uniform online and parents can save 25%

Read also: When do schools break up for summer?

London, UK. 22nd July, 2025. Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary, Minister for Women and Equalities, MP Houghton and Sunderland South. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK. Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has come up with the ruling in schools. Picture: Alamy

What are the rules around school uniforms in the UK?

There is no statutory government ruling around what schools can and cannot impose, but the government has set out guidelines as to how its policies can be developed.

Decisions over what school uniform measures are imposed are decided by schools and their governors, and these regulations will be given to parents on a case-by-case basis.

“We would, however, expect governing boards to consider this guidance, to ensure that they comply with their obligations under the Human Rights Act 1998 and the Equality Act 2010,” the government states.

The Department for Education has recently stepped in to limit the number of branded items that schools can impose, to potentially reduce costs for up to £50 per child, per year.

Do all British schools wear uniforms?

Surprisingly, no. Around 90 per cent of all British schools do adhere to a uniform policy, according to government data.

But 10 per cent of schools do allow pupils to wear their home clothes all year round, although these will likely still need to adhere to some policy.

Schools do not have to require uniforms. A DIY probe on Mumsnet found that many schools that do not require one are primaries, although the list was not definitive.

Why do schools have uniforms?

Wearing a standardised uniform is not always popular, especially among students. Boys who feel their school should offer the option of wearing shorts have been known to wear skirts out of protest over rules when it has been hot.

Schools have argued that uniforms can promote good behaviour through a sense of unity and having a standardised model can also discourage bullying.

Jason Wing, head teacher at the Neale-Wade Academy in Cambridgeshire, told the Guardian: “Uniforms show that you are part of an organisation. Wearing it says we’re all in this together.

“Also, if you wear your uniform with pride, it means you are halfway there to being respectful, buying into what the organisation is all about.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

A line of police outside the Bell Hotel in Epping

Tough new rules to crack down on migrants who 'game' the hotel system and refuse to leave

The firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff from saying ‘fireman’

Firefighter resigned after being disciplined for not stopping his staff saying ‘fireman’

Comp of Liverpool starting XI with Alexander Isak

How could Liverpool line-up with Isak and Ekitike?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater's death in Tenerife ruled 'accidental' after falling from height, coroner rules

West Midlands Police station sign outside Digbeth Police Station, Birmingham

Senior police officer guilty of misconduct over search for psychiatric patient hit by train
Tesco has pulled the popular items from their shelves and customers are being urged to return any affected products immediately.

Tesco issues urgent recall over popular lunch items amid salmonella fears - are you at risk?

World News

See more World News

Breaking News

Israel to allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza, IDF says

13 mins ago

Dr Nick Maynard, who spent four weeks working inside Nasser Hospital in the south of the Strip, warned there was “profound malnutrition” among the population

British surgeon claims IDF soldiers shooting Palestinians at aid points 'like target practise' amid Gaza hunger crisis

1 hour ago

France has become the first G7 nation to acknowledge Palestine as a state, and Britain has been urged to follow

All the countries that recognise Palestine as a state

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News