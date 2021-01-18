What time is Matt Hancock's Downing Street press conference today?

Matt Hanock will hold a Downing Street press conference later today. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to hold a Downing Street press conference later today as the Covid-19 vaccine is set to be rolled out to the over 70s and clinically vulnerable.

What time is the Matt Hanock's press conference?

Downing Street have confirmed that the press conference will be held at 5pm this afternoon.

Matt Hancock will lead the briefing and is likely to also be accompanied by the government's medical advisors.

What is Matt Hancock expected to say at the Downing Street press conference?

The health secretary's press conference is being held after it was announced that the over 70s and clinically vulnerable people will begin receiving invitations for coronavirus jabs.

It is likely Mr Hancock will lay out the next part of his plan to roll out the vaccine.

More than 3.8 million people - including over-80s, care home residents and NHS and social care staff - have already received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but from Monday it will be rolled out in the next two priority groups in England.

The Government said it would remain the priority to vaccinate those in the first two groups, but that sites which have enough supply and capacity to vaccinate more people will be allowed to offer jabs to the next two cohorts.Boris Johnson has pledged to offer vaccinations to the first four priority groups by the middle of next month, while Dominic Raab said on Sunday that all adults would be offered a first dose by September.