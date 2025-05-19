What are Britain's paternity leave rules?

William and Kate emerge from St Mary's Hospital with their son George to meet the press. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Deloitte has changed its policy on paternity leave to give men the same protections as women after reportedly being inspired by a call from the Princess of Wales.

The auditing company announced last year that it would become the first so-called ‘big four’ firm to offer 26 weeks of paid leave to both men and women.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that the decision to grant the six months of leave was made after a call to action from Princess Kate.

Deloitte chief executive Richard Holden said at the time of the announcement: “I’m proud of the changes we’re announcing today – they demonstrate both the significance and value we place on looking after our people during some of the most important moments in their lives, as well as our added commitment to equality.”

The change came into effect on January 1 and news of Kate’s involvement has reignited the debate around paternity leave with LBC’s Nick Ferrari taking calls from the public after an interview with Alex Lloyd Hunter of The Dad Shift on Monday.

This is the situation as it stands.

Many fathers only get a week or two off when their partner has a child. Picture: Getty

What are Britain’s paternity leave laws?

At present, new fathers are entitled to a minimum of two weeks paternity leave - compared to up to one year for a mother’s maternity leave.

“When you take time off because your partner’s having a baby, adopting a child or having a baby through a surrogacy arrangement you might be eligible for one or two weeks’ paid paternity pay, leave or shared parental leave and pay,” states the government.

New dads additionally have the right to accrued holiday remaining unchanged, pay rises and a return to work once the paternity leave ends.

You can get time off to accompany your partner (or the surrogate mother) to two antenatal appointments.

This does change company to company and is considered a minimum with firms, like Deloitte, now expanding its policy to bring in equality.