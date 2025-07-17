When do schools break up for summer?

17 July 2025, 12:29 | Updated: 17 July 2025, 12:40

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates
Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

The wait is nearly over for many school pupils in the UK with the summer holidays almost upon us.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates.

It is a different story in Northern Ireland and Scotland, where students have already started their summer holidays, but will be back at school much sooner.

Read also: Supermarket puts school uniform online and parents can save 25 per cent

Here are the rest of the term dates for the next year.

UK school term dates for 2025/26

Dates are based on an average of looking at different local authorities.

All schools will have slightly different dates based on when inset days are held, but they will follow this rough pattern.

This does not apply to private or prep schools, which typically have longer holidays.

In addition, Year 11 students and sixth formers will likely have a different schedule due to exams.

England and Wales

Autumn term 2025

Starts: Week of Monday, September 1

Half-term: Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31

Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, January 5

Half-term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20

Ends: Week of Friday, March 27

Easter Holidays: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10

Easter Day is Sunday, April 5

Summer term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, April 13

Half-term: Monday, May 25 - Friday, May 29

Ends: Week of Monday, July 20

Not long now: Families in Bognor Regis
Not long now: Families in Bognor Regis. Picture: Getty

Scotland

Autumn Term 2025

  • Starts: Week of Monday, August 18 (Pupils typically return around this date, with staff earlier in the week for in-service days)
  • October Break/Half-term: Dates vary by council, but commonly a week or two within Monday, October 13 - Friday, October 24 (often including in-service days)
  • Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

  • Starts: Week of Monday, January 5
  • February Half-term: Commonly a few days or a week around Monday, February 16 - Friday, February 20 (can include in-service days)
  • Ends: Week of Thursday, April 2

Easter Holidays: Friday, April 3 - Friday, April 17

Summer Term 2026

  • Starts: Week of Monday, April 20
  • May Day Holiday: Monday, May 4
  • May Half-term/Local Holidays: Dates vary by council, often specific single days or a long weekend in May.
  • Ends: Week of Monday, June 22 or Monday, June 29 (most commonly Friday, June 26)
People gather on the meadow, play volleyball, and relax with a view of the Frauenkirche towers in the English Garden in Munich
Time to relax: English and Welsh pupils can enjoy six weeks of time off. Picture: Getty

Northern Ireland

Autumn Term 2025

  • Starts: Week of Monday, September 1 (Some schools may start for certain year groups earlier, e.g., Thursday, August 28)
  • Halloween Half-term: Thursday, October 30 - Friday, October 31 (often just these two days, but can extend to a full week for some schools)
  • Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

  • Starts: Week of Monday, January 5
  • February Half-term: Commonly around Thursday, February 12 - Friday, February 13
  • St Patrick's Day: Tuesday, March 17 (School Holiday)
  • Ends: Week of Wednesday, April 1 or Thursday, April 2

Easter Holidays: Thursday, April 2 - Friday, April 10

Summer Term 2026

  • Starts: Week of Monday, April 13
  • May Day Bank Holiday: Monday, May 4
  • Spring Bank Holiday: Monday, May 25
  • Ends: Week of Monday, June 29 (most commonly Tuesday, June 30)

Latest News

See more Latest News

Errol Campbell was wrongfully convicted of attempted to rob corrupt cop Derek Ridgewell, pictured.

Final member of Stockwell Six wrongfully convicted of attempting to rob corrupt cop has name cleared
Fiona Phillips and Martin Frizell attend the funeral service of Derek Draper at St Mary the Virgin church in Primrose Hill, north west London.

Fiona Phillips’ husband Martin Frizell says she feels ‘pushed aside’ and criticises ‘ageism’ shown towards Alzheimer’s sufferers
Ian Richardson played the fictional chief whip Frank Urquhart in House of Cards

What is a whip and what does it mean to lose it?

Matthew Hall, 33, vanished while hiking in the Italian Alps.

Missing Brit, 33, who vanished while hiking in Italian Alps found dead near the spot where he sent his final text
Putting children in childcare during the summer holidays now costs an average of £1,076 per child

Parents shelling out £1k per child for summer holiday care

Steve Miller and co. will not be playing around the US after all this summer

The Steve Miller Band cancels entire 31 date tour 'because of the weather'

World News

See more World News

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two dead in Israeli attack on Catholic church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

20 mins ago

Relatives and neighbours gather outside the Powai residence as the mortal remains of captain Sumeet Sabharwal.

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

44 mins ago

Monks wearing orange robes praying

Thai woman filmed herself having sex with Buddhist monks and blackmailed them

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News