When do schools break up for summer?

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates.

By William Mata

The wait is nearly over for many school pupils in the UK with the summer holidays almost upon us.

Schools are set to break up in England and Wales at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week, with July 21 and 22 being the most common dates.

It is a different story in Northern Ireland and Scotland, where students have already started their summer holidays, but will be back at school much sooner.

Here are the rest of the term dates for the next year.

UK school term dates for 2025/26

Dates are based on an average of looking at different local authorities.

All schools will have slightly different dates based on when inset days are held, but they will follow this rough pattern.

This does not apply to private or prep schools, which typically have longer holidays.

In addition, Year 11 students and sixth formers will likely have a different schedule due to exams.

England and Wales

Autumn term 2025

Starts: Week of Monday, September 1

Half-term: Monday, October 27 - Friday, October 31

Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, January 5

Half-term: Monday, February 16 to Friday, February 20

Ends: Week of Friday, March 27

Easter Holidays: Monday, March 30 to Friday, April 10

Easter Day is Sunday, April 5

Summer term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, April 13

Half-term: Monday, May 25 - Friday, May 29

Ends: Week of Monday, July 20

Scotland

Autumn Term 2025

Starts: Week of Monday, August 18 (Pupils typically return around this date, with staff earlier in the week for in-service days)

October Break/Half-term: Dates vary by council, but commonly a week or two within Monday, October 13 - Friday, October 24 (often including in-service days)

Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, January 5

February Half-term: Commonly a few days or a week around Monday, February 16 - Friday, February 20 (can include in-service days)

Ends: Week of Thursday, April 2

Easter Holidays: Friday, April 3 - Friday, April 17

Summer Term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, April 20

May Day Holiday: Monday, May 4

May Half-term/Local Holidays: Dates vary by council, often specific single days or a long weekend in May.

Ends: Week of Monday, June 22 or Monday, June 29 (most commonly Friday, June 26)

Northern Ireland

Autumn Term 2025

Starts: Week of Monday, September 1 (Some schools may start for certain year groups earlier, e.g., Thursday, August 28)

Halloween Half-term: Thursday, October 30 - Friday, October 31 (often just these two days, but can extend to a full week for some schools)

Ends: Week of Friday, December 19

Christmas Holidays: Monday, December 22 - Friday, January 2

Spring Term 2026

Starts: Week of Monday, January 5

February Half-term: Commonly around Thursday, February 12 - Friday, February 13

St Patrick's Day: Tuesday, March 17 (School Holiday)

Ends: Week of Wednesday, April 1 or Thursday, April 2

Easter Holidays: Thursday, April 2 - Friday, April 10

Summer Term 2026