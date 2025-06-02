When is National Fish and Chip Day 2025?

2 June 2025, 13:03 | Updated: 2 June 2025, 13:57

Fish and chips are being celebrated this week
Fish and chips are being celebrated this week. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

If your workplace canteen isn’t offering fish and chips this week then get your complaints into HR as Britain's unofficial national dish is being celebrated nationally.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Fish & Chip Day, as it is known in its full capitalised format glory, is back for its tenth year to give us all an excuse to indulge.

Hailed as the biggest event on the fish and chip calendar (it’s unclear what competition there is for that title, but hey…) the event is organised by the National Edible Oil Distributor's Association and is this year held in association with major players of the scene Middleton Foods and the Hook and Fish Packaging Range.

“National Fish & Chip Day has always brought the nation together to celebrate this iconic dish,” said event founder Gary Lewis.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are served fish and chips in the village of Aberdaron on the second day of their annual summer visit to Wales.
One would like chips with that. Picture: Alamy

He added: “Everybody wants to celebrate this amazing industry who are at the centre of every community from the fishers who go out in all weathers to catch the delicious fish, and the farmers who grow and harvest the perfect potatoes and peas to the fish and chip shops and restaurants who take those fresh ingredients and create our family favourite.”

There has not been any mention of a saveloy or a battered sausage in the publicity but other options are available if you’re not a fan of cod or haddock. Here are some details.

When is National Fish and Chip Day 2025?

The occasion is always celebrated on the first Friday of June each year and this falls on June 6 in 2025.

“The first Friday in June also usually falls on school half term holidays in England and Wales, a time when it was considered there would be increased consumer footfall to fish and chip shops,” the organisers have explained as to the choice of date.

As to how it is celebrated, you might see more fish and chip options on the menu at the end of the week as well as a social media blitz from the National Edible Oil Distributor's Association.

The group is also selling National Fish and Chip Day 2025 merch while chippies are invited to get into the swing of things by decorating their shop. You may see some deals as well but these will vary from shop to shop if existing at all.

