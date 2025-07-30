When are all the upcoming UK strikes?

30 July 2025, 12:09

London, UK. 13th Mar, 2023. LONDON, 13th March 2023, Striking junior doctors and their supporters protest opposite Downing Street in London, England. Junior doctors in the UK are striking over pay and conditions will walk out for 72 hours.
Junior doctors might be holding more industrial action soon. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Junior doctors have refused to rule out further walkouts after rejecting the government’s latest pay rise offer.

Union members of Unite this week voted 89 per cent in favour of rejecting the 3.6 per cent increase that the health secretary Wes Streeting put forward.

"When it came into power this Government was clear that the NHS was broken. But staff are still leaving in droves and morale is still at an all-time low,” general secretary Sharon Graham said.

Unite’s latest five day strike finished at 7am on Wednesday and the union has not said when its members will next hold walkouts.

Here are some of the other strikes that have been called for the UK in the weeks to come.

Stagecoach buses

North east bus services will be affected in August, when 500 members based at the Slatyford and Walkergate depots in Newcastle upon Tyne, including bus drivers, strike.

Walkouts are being held on August 11-12, and then August 18 and 21.

In addition, 80 engineers and cleaners based at these depots as well as Sunderland and South Shields will strike at the same time.

The dispute comes after workers at the firm were offered a below inflation pay rise of 3.3 per cent.

Hull Trains at London Kings Cross Station. Hull Trains Class 802 Paragon Owned by First Group, runs trains between Hull/Beverley & London Kings Cross
Hull Trains has been running a below standard service due to strikes. Picture: Alamy

Hull Trains

Train driver union Aslef has said that it will continue its action, which has caused disruption on the Hull Trains network, further into the summer.

Workers are downing tools after a staff member was sacked earlier in the year.

The renewed mandate means that members will strike from August 10 to September 6, which will follow on from the previously announced strike action from June 1 to August 9.

Most Hull Trains are still running although there is some disruption on the north east line.

National Education Union

Members of the National Education Union said in April that they would consider striking over the government's proposed pay rise of 2.8 per cent.

No dates have yet been planned but the issue is still lingering.

