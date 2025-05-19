Which Poundland shops are closing

19 May 2025

Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Poundland is set to be sold for £1, ironically the same price it sells many goods for, as the chain struggles on high streets.

Around 16,000 jobs could be affected by the sale for a nominal price with Laura Ashley owners Gordon Brothers interested, according to a report in The Sunday Times.

Poundland is currently owned by Pepco, a Warsaw-listed retail giant, and many of its 825 shops are thought to be at risk even if a buyer can be found.

The news comes after the chain’s like-for-like sales fell 7.3 per cent in the months leading up to December 2024.

“Poundland is a strong brand that serves millions of customers every week,” Pepco said at the time. “[They] had around two billion euros (£1.67 billion) in annual turnover in 2024, but are also operating in an increasingly challenging UK retail landscape that is only intensifying.”

The drop in sales led Pepco to say it was they were examining “all strategic options” to potentially separate Poundland from the wider group.

This is what we know about individual shop closures.

Picture: Getty

Which Poundland shops are closing?

Poundland has not said which of the 825 shops across the UK could be closed amid the change of hands. The full list of the stores is available on its website.

It had already said that three shops would be closing before the end of May across Britain and according to the Sun, these are:

  • Clapham Junction Railway Station (May 2),
  • Liverpool Belle Valle Shopping Centre (May 6),
  • Brackla, Wales (May 24)

