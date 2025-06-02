The UK airports that allow you to keep liquids in bags through security

Heathrow Airport does not yet operate one of the CT scanner systems. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Nine UK airports have now upgraded to Computed Tomography (CT) scanners to allow passengers a faster route through security in time for the summer 2025 season.

London Gatwick is among those to adopt the technology which will allow travellers to keep their liquids and electronic devices in their luggage for the first time before entering customs.

The government had given all British airports a deadline of June 2024 to install the new scanners but the majority missed this - leading to an extension to this month, June 2025.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The UK has one of the most robust aviation security regimes in the world, and some airports are rolling out new technology that will allow liquid containers up to two litres to be taken through security in hand luggage.

“This new technology means the UK now has the highest standard of security screening in the world, meaning passengers can travel more smoothly and with confidence.”

Here is the situation as it stands at the moment.

Gatwick Airport is among those offering the new scanners. Picture: Alamy

What liquid can you take into an airport?

In your hand baggage you are allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to 100ml. To put this in context, a can of drink is 330ml, a bottle of eye drops is 10ml and a regular size hand sanitiser bottle is 50ml.

The DfT states: “As this will be happening at different times at UK airports, passengers should continue to check security requirements with airports before they travel and come prepared with liquids in containers no larger than 100ml in hand baggage unless advised otherwise.”

Passengers boarding at Stansted Airport. Picture: Alamy

Do I need to take my liquid and electronics out of my bag?

Individual airports are responsible for the installation and operation of security equipment, which means that some have the CT scanners and others do not.

Where there is not a scanner, you will need to put your liquids into see-through bags and keep these outside your luggage. When there is a scanner you may keep liquids of up to 2L in a bag but the rules differ from airport to airport.

“Passengers should continue to remove large electrical items from their luggage, unless instructed otherwise by their airport,” the government’s rules state.

“Passengers should always check the restrictions with all airlines and airports they will be travelling from and through on their outward and return journeys.

“At some airports where the new screening equipment has been installed, passengers may be able to leave liquids and large electrical items such as laptops in their bags, speeding up the screening process.”

A CT scanner in action in Berlin. Picture: Alamy

Which airports are currently operating CT scanners?

The new technology is available, according to Which?, at the following airports: