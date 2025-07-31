Bodies of man and woman found at bottom of Whitby Abbey cliffs

East Cliff in Whitby, North Yorkshire, England. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A man and a woman have been recovered from the cliffs below Whitby Abbey, police have said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police are called to Whitby Abbey on Wednesday after a local spotted two bodies at 7:16pm.

The Coastguard helicopter recovered the bodies as the tide was coming in quickly.

Two people were taken by waiting ambulance crews near Whitby Abbey at 8.24pm.

Paramedics confirmed the pair had died and the bodies were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Read More: Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

Read more: Man, 76, arrested for 'administering poison' after eight children hospitalised at UK summer camp

Officers are working to trace the man and woman’s next of kin while an investigation into their sudden deaths has been launched for a coroner’s report.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency service teams have been involved in the recovery of two bodies from beneath the cliff at Whitby Abbey on Wednesday evening.

"A member of the public called the police at 7.16pm after spotting a man and woman on the rocks below.

"With the tide coming in fast, the Coastguard coordinated a helicopter recovery to ambulance crews near Whitby Abbey. This was completed at 8.24pm.

"Paramedics confirmed the deaths, and the bodies have been taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Police are on with tracing the next of kin of the man and woman while the investigation continues into the circumstances of the sudden deaths for a coroner’s report."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.